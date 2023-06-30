EQS-DD: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Günter Pint, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 30.06.2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬────────┐ │ Title: │ │ ├───────────────┼────────┤ │ First name: │ Günter │ ├───────────────┼────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Pint │ └───────────────┴────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌─────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG │ └─────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900EVOKN4LCCD9321 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000969985 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬───────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼───────────────┤ │ 32.50 EUR │ 300.000 Units │ └───────────┴───────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌─────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├─────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 32.5000 EUR │ 300.0000 Units │ └─────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 29/06/2023; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬───────────────────────┐ │ Name: │ Vienna Stock Exchange │ ├───────┼───────────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ XWBO │ └───────┴───────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 30.06.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG Fabriksgasse 13 8700 Leoben Austria Internet: www.ats.net End of News EQS News Service 84323 30.06.2023 CET/CEST