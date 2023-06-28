EQS-AFR: Energie AG Oberösterreich: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Energie AG Oberösterreich / Release of Financial Reports Energie AG Oberösterreich: Release of a Financial report 28.06.2023 / 09:05 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Energie AG Oberösterreich hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: English Address: [1] https://www.energieag.at/semiannualfinancialreport2023 Remarks: The Semi-Annual Financial Report 2022/2023 of Energie AG Oberösterreich is now available for download at the company´s website under https://www.energieag.at/semiannualfinancialreport2023 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 28.06.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Energie AG Oberösterreich Böhmerwaldstraße 3, Postfach 298 4020 Linz Austria End of News EQS News Service 1667263 28.06.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.energieag.at/semiannualfinancialreport2023