EQS-PVR: PIERER Mobility AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PIERER Mobility AG PIERER Mobility AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 27.06.2023 / 12:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Issuer: PIERER Mobility AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: UBS Group AG City: Zurich Country: Switzerland 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 16.6.2023 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting through Total number rights financial/other Total of of voting attached to instruments (7.B.1 both in rights of shares (7.A) + 7.B.2) % (7.A + issuer 7.B) Resulting situation on the date on which 4,26 % 0,04 % 4,30 % 33 796 535 threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000KTMI02 1 440 938 4,26 % SUBTOTAL A 1 440 938 4,26 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Number of % of Period voting voting rights that may rights be acquired if the instrument is exercised Rights of Use over n/a At any time 1 298 0,00 % shares Rights to recall lent n/a At any time 10 641 0,03 % shares SUBTOTAL B.1 11 939 0,04 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares held Financial/other Total No. Name controlled by directly instruments held of both No. (%) directly (%) (%) 1 UBS Group AG 2 UBS AG 1 3 UBS Switzerland 2 AG 4 UBS Asset 2 Management AG UBS Fund 5 Management 4 (Luxembourg) S.A. UBS Asset 6 Management 4 Switzerland AG UBS Fund 7 Management 6 (Switzerland) AG 8 Credit Suisse AG 1 9 Credit Suisse 8 (Schweiz) AG 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: - ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 27.06.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: PIERER Mobility AG Edisonstrasse 1 4600 Wels Austria Internet: www.pierermobility.com Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE Reuters: PMAG.S End of News EQS News Service 1666797 27.06.2023 CET/CEST