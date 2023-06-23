EQS-DD: UNIQA Insurance Group AG: Sabine Pfeffer, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 23.06.2023 / 13:31 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬─────────┐ │ Title: │ │ ├───────────────┼─────────┤ │ First name: │ Sabine │ ├───────────────┼─────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Pfeffer │ └───────────────┴─────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬─────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the managing body │ └───────────┴─────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌──────────────────────────┐ │ UNIQA Insurance Group AG │ └──────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900OOW8ELHOXWZP82 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000821103 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌──────────┬────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├──────────┼────────────┤ │ 7.27 EUR │ 1464 Units │ └──────────┴────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌──────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├──────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 7.27 EUR │ 1464 Units │ └──────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 23/06/2023; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬───────────────────────┐ │ Name: │ Vienna Stock Exchange │ ├───────┼───────────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ XVIE │ └───────┴───────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 23.06.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: UNIQA Insurance Group AG Untere Donaustraße 21 1029 Vienna Austria Internet: www.uniqagroup.com End of News EQS News Service 84071 23.06.2023 CET/CEST