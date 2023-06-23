EQS-AGM: STRABAG SE: Amendment of the dividend announcement

STRABAG SE Villach AMENDMENT OF THE DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT regarding the dividend for the 2022 financial year ISIN: AT000000STR1 The 19th Annual General Meeting of STRABAG SE held on 16 June 2023 voted to pay out a dividend of € 2.00 per dividend-bearing share for the 2022 financial year, with dividend payment date on 27 June 2023 and ex-dividend date of 21 June 2023. The dividend announcement was published on 16 June 2023. 1. Original dividend announcement According to the dividend announcement of 16 June 2023, the dividend was to be paid by means of book-entry securities (ISIN AT0000A35359) that were to be registered on 27 June 2023 for each bearer share at the custodian bank of the respective shareholder. The book-entry securities would have entitled the shareholders to receive the dividend against reciprocal and simultaneous transfer of the book-entry securities. In the dividend announcement, the company had expressly reserved the right to change the modalities of the dividend payment. 2. Amended dividend announcement Payment of the dividend for the 2022 financial year, approved by the Annual General Meeting held on 16 June 2023, will be made directly to the respective custodian bank of the shareholders via OeKB CSD GmbH on 27 June 2023. The payment of the dividend via OeKB CSD GmbH without the use of book-entry securities has now become possible because other means have been found to ensure that STRABAG SE does not pay a dividend to MESCHDUNARODNAJA KOMPANIJA AKZIONERNOE OBSCHTSCHESTWO "RASPERIA TRADING LIMITED" [MKAO "Rasperia Trading Limited"] during the dividend pay-out. The dividend will be paid out less 27.5% capital gains tax by means of a credit entry at the custodian bank. The paying agent is Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Am Stadtpark 9, 1030 Vienna. As a result of the amended procedure, no book-entry securities will be registered for shareholders with regard to the dividend for the 2022 financial year and the confirmation form previously required for redemption of the book-entry securities (16 June 2023) available at www.strabag.com is no longer required for the redemption of the dividend for the 2022 financial year. A reimbursement of expenses is therefore not applicable. Villach, June 2023 The Management Board