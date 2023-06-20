EQS-Adhoc: Luminis Finance Public Limited Company : NOTICE OF PROPOSED AMENDMENT

EQS-Ad-hoc: Luminis Finance Public Limited Company / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Luminis Finance Public Limited Company : NOTICE OF PROPOSED AMENDMENT 20-Jun-2023 / 18:48 GMT/BST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ NOTICE OF PROPOSED AMENDMENT LUMINIS FINANCE PLC (a public limited company incorporated under the laws of Ireland with its registered office at 32 Molesworth Street, Dublin 2, Ireland, with registration number 635696) Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 54930067RSRCM166RP48 (the “Issuer”) Series 2021-06 USD 25,000,000 Range Accrual Notes due 2050 (ISIN: XS2321650140) (the “Notes”) Pursuant to a trust instrument dated 31 March 2021 between the Issuer and, inter alios, the Trustee (as amended and restated from time to time, the “Trust Instrument”), the Issuer has constituted and issued the Notes on the terms set out in the Trust Instrument. In connection with the Notes, the Issuer entered into a swap confirmation (as amended and restated from time to time, the “Swap Confirmation”) with the Swap Counterparty on 20 December 2021. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used but not defined in this Notice of Amendment shall have the meanings given to them in the Trust Instrument (which incorporates by reference the General Definitions Module, March 2021 Edition dated 1 March 2021), save to the extent supplemented or modified herein. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to an Electronic Consent Request (as annexed hereto), the Issuer has proposed to the Holders of the Notes certain amendments to (i) the Pricing Supplement set out within Schedule 1 (Pricing Supplement) of the Trust Instrument and (ii) to the Swap Confirmation, such amendments to take effect, subject to receiving the consent of the Holders of the Notes, from 27 June 2023. The relevant amendments are further described in the Electronic Consent Request (as annexed hereto). This Notice is given by the Issuer. Dated 20 June 2023 For further information contact: Luminis Finance PLC 32 Molesworth Street Dublin 2 Ireland For the attention of: The Directors Telephone number: +353 1697 3200 ANNEX Electronic Consent Request [The remainder of this page is left blank intentionally] ELECTRONIC CONSENT REQUEST LUMINIS FINANCE PLC (the “Issuer”) Series 2021-06 USD 25,000,000 Range Accrual Notes due 2050 (ISIN: XS2321650140) issued pursuant to its Limited Recourse Securities Programme IMPORTANT NOTICE TO HOLDERS Capitalised terms used herein and not specifically defined will bear the same meanings as in the Deed of Release and Amendment (as defined below). The Issuer proposes to the Holders the Amendments referred to in this Electronic Consent Request. In accordance with normal practice, neither the Issuer nor the Trustee expresses any opinion on the details, effects or merits of the proposed Amendments or the Extraordinary Resolution. The Trustee has not been involved in the formulation of the proposed Amendments or the Extraordinary Resolution. The decision as to whether or not the proposed Amendments should be approved lies with the Holders and no other party, and therefore, the Issuer and the Trustee recommend that each Holder seeks its own independent legal, financial or other professional advice, including tax advice, in connection with the proposed Amendments. Neither the Issuer nor the Trustee is responsible for the accuracy, validity or correctness of the statements made, and documents referred to, in this Electronic Consent Request. Upon the consent of Holders of not less than 75 per cent. of the aggregate principal amount of the Securities outstanding (which consent shall take effect as an Extraordinary Resolution pursuant to and in accordance with paragraphs 5(i)(iii) and 5(j) (Conduct of Business at Meetings) of Schedule 3 (Provisions for Meetings of Holders) of the Trust Terms Module), the Issuer proposes to enter into a deed of release and amendment (the “Deed of Release and Amendment”) to be dated on or about 27 June 2023 (the “Effective Date”), a draft of which is annexed hereto, which amongst other things, further amends and restates (i) the Pricing Supplement in respect of the Securities (as amended and restated by the deed of amendment dated 20 December 2021) as set out within Schedule 1 (Pricing Supplement) of the Trust Instrument and (ii) an amended and restated version of the Swap Confirmation (the “Amended and Restated Swap Confirmation”) to be dated on or about the Effective Date, the form of which is set out in the amended and restated Pricing Supplement contained in the Deed of Release and Amendment, which incorporates certain consequential changes required by the amendments set out in the Deed of Release and Amendment (the amendments set out in the Deed of Release and Amendment and the Amended and Restated Swap Confirmation, together the “Amendments”). The Issuer hereby seeks your consent to the Amendments and your resolution that the Issuer, and the other parties thereto, should be authorised, empowered, requested and directed to enter into the Deed of Release and Amendment to effect the Amendments on the Effective Date. Further, by voting in favour of this Extraordinary Resolution, you hereby irrevocably waive any claim that you may have against the Trustee or the Issuer which arises as a result of any loss or damage which you may suffer or incur as a result of the Trustee or the Issuer following this direction. You further confirm that you will not seek to hold the Trustee or the Issuer liable for any such loss or damage and indemnify, exonerate and discharge the Trustee from any and all liability for which it may have become or may become liable (i) for acting on this Extraordinary Resolution even though it may subsequently be found that there was a defect in the passing hereof or that for any reason this Extraordinary Resolution is not valid and binding and (ii) in respect of any act or omission in connection with this Extraordinary Resolution or its implementation. In order to vote in favour of this Extraordinary Resolution, Holders should inform Euroclear Bank S.A./N.V. (“Euroclear”) and Clearstream, Luxembourg (“Clearstream”) (via the relevant custodian) of their vote in favour and instruct Euroclear and Clearstream to notify such consent and disclose the amount of the Notes it holds to the Principal Paying Agent on behalf of the Issuer and to block the Notes in its accounts until the Amendments have been made (which is expected to be no later than the Effective Date). Such notifications/instructions should be made before 10:00 (London time) on 27 June 2023 in accordance with the usual operating procedures of Euroclear and Clearstream. Voting will close at 10:00 (London time) on 27 June 2023 or, if earlier, when the requisite consent requirement is reached. Date of Notice: 20 June 2023 LUMINIS FINANCE PLC 32 Molesworth Street, Dublin 2, Ireland By: Director: ANNEX Form of Deed of Release and Amendment [The remainder of this page is left blank intentionally] Dated 27 June 2023 LUMINIS FINANCE PLC and BNY MELLON CORPORATE TRUSTEE SERVICES LIMITED and THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, LONDON BRANCH and THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON SA/NV, LUXEMBOURG BRANCH and GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL DEED OF RELEASE AND AMENDMENT Series 2021-06 USD 25,000,000 Range Accrual Notes due 2050 (ISIN: XS2321650140) This Deed is made on 27 June 2023 between: (1) LUMINIS FINANCE PLC, incorporated with limited liability in Ireland with registration number 635696 and having its registered office at 32 Molesworth Street, Dublin 2 Ireland in its capacity as Issuer; (2) BNY MELLON CORPORATE TRUSTEE SERVICES LIMITED of 160 Queen Victoria Street, London, EC4V 4LA, United Kingdom in its capacity as Trustee; (3) THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, LONDON BRANCH of 160 Queen Victoria Street, London, EC4V 4LA, United Kingdom in its capacity as Principal Paying Agent; (4) THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON SA/NV, LUXEMBOURG BRANCH of Vertigo Building – Polaris, 2-4 rue Eugène Ruppert, L-2453, Luxembourg in its capacities as Custodian, Registrar, Authentication Agent and Transfer Agent; and (5) GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL of Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU, United Kingdom in its capacities as Calculation Agent, Dealer, Selling Agent, Swap Counterparty and Vendor, all parties together, referred to as the “Parties” and relating to the Series 2021-06 USD 25,000,000 Range Accrual Notes due 2050 (the “Notes”). The amended terms of the Notes are as set out in Schedule C (Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement) to this Deed. Whereas: (A) The Issuer has established its Limited Recourse Securities Programme (the “Programme”) for the issue of secured notes; (B) Pursuant to a trust instrument entered into between the Issuer and, inter alios, the Trustee dated 31 March 2021 (the “Original Trust Instrument”) the Issuer constituted and issued the Notes on the terms set out in the Original Trust Instrument; (C) Pursuant to a deed of amendment entered into between the Issuer and, inter alios, the Trustee dated 20 December 2021 (the “Deed of Amendment”), the Trust Instrument was amended and the Pricing Supplement scheduled to the Original Trust Instrument was amended and restated (the Original Trust Instrument as so amended and restated, the “Trust Instrument”); (D) The Trustee, acting with Holder Consent, has agreed with the Issuer to the Asset Exchange and Amendments set out in this Deed; and (E) The Parties have resolved to enter into this Deed of Release and Amendment for the purposes set out below. It is agreed as follows: 1 Interpretation 1.1 Definitions: Terms defined in this Deed have the meanings given to them in the Trust Instrument (which incorporates by reference the General Definitions Module dated 1 March 2021 (the “General Definitions”)). In addition, the provisions of the General Definitions relating to construction of certain references shall apply to this Deed as if set out herein. 1.2 Additional Definitions: For the purposes of this Deed: “Asset Exchange and Amendments” means the action and steps contemplated by Clause 2.1 (Asset Exchange and Amendments) and any other action necessary in order to give effect thereto. “Effective Date” means 27 June 2023. “Electronic Consent Request” means a notice delivered by the Issuer through Euroclear and Clearstream to the relevant accountholders, substantially in the form set out in Schedule A (Form of Electronic Consent Request) hereto, in which the Issuer requests Holder Consent. “Holder Consent” means the Holders representing at least 75 per cent. of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding consenting to the Asset Exchange and Amendments which shall take effect as an Extraordinary Resolution pursuant to and in accordance with paragraphs 5(i)(iii) and 5(j) (Conduct of Business at Meetings) of Schedule 3 (Provisions for Meetings of Holders) of the Trust Terms Module, and have accordingly authorised, empowered, requested, directed, indemnified, exonerated and discharged the Trustee to enter into this Deed. “Holder Notification” means a notice notifying the Holders of the Asset Exchange and Amendments, substantially in the form set out in Schedule B (Form of Holder Notification). “Initial Charged Asset 1” has the meaning given to it in the Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement. “Initial Charged Asset 2” has the meaning given to it in the Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement. 1.3 Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act 1999: A person who is not a party to this Deed has no right under the Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act 1999 to enforce any term of this Deed. 2 Asset Exchange and Amendments 2.1 Asset Exchange and Amendments: With effect from the Effective Date, the Parties agree that: 2.1.1 the Pricing Supplement in respect of the Notes set out within Schedule 1 of the Trust Instrument as amended and restated by the Deed of Amendment shall be further amended and restated in the form set out in Schedule C (Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement) hereto (the “Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement”); 2.1.2 the Initial Charged Asset 1 will be released from the security constituted by the Trust Instrument and the Luxembourg Pledge (without recourse to, or representation or warranty by, the Trustee) and, in exchange therefor, the Initial Charged Asset 2 shall become charged and pledged under, respectively, the Trust Instrument and the Luxembourg Pledge and accordingly shall constitute the Initial Charged Assets in relation to the Notes; and 2.1.3 the Swap Agreement in relation to the Notes as modified and supplemented to the extent set out in the Pricing Supplement including by the Interest Rate Swap Confirmation appended in Part D (Swap Agreement Confirmation Terms) to the Pricing Supplement shall be amended and restated in the form set out in the Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement including by the Interest Rate Swap Confirmation appended in Part D (Swap Agreement Confirmation Terms) to the Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement. 2.2 Effect: The various steps contemplated by Clause 2.1 (Asset Exchange and Amendments) shall take effect on the Effective Date and the Trust Instrument shall, from the date of this Deed, be construed accordingly. Except as provided herein, the Trust Instrument remains in full force and effect and the Asset Exchange and Amendments do not affect any of the rights or obligations that have arisen from the Trust Instrument prior to the date of this Deed. 2.3 Holder Notification: The Principal Paying Agent is hereby instructed by the Issuer to notify the Holders of the Asset Exchange and Amendments by delivering the Holder Notification in accordance with Condition 15 (Notices). 2.4 Registered Global Security: The Registrar shall, on behalf of the Issuer, attach the Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement to a copy of the signed master Registered Global Security in place of the Pricing Supplement. 3 Settlement 3.1 The Issuer shall procure that, and hereby instructs the Custodian that, the settlement of the purchase of the Initial Charged Asset 2 from the Vendor and the delivery of the Initial Charged Asset 1 to the Vendor is effected on behalf of the Issuer pursuant to, and in accordance with, the terms set out in this Clause 3 (as may be amended and/or supplemented by the Dealer and/or the Vendor, as applicable) (the “Settlement Instructions”), notwithstanding anything to the contrary in the Sale Agreement: Purchase of Initial Charged Asset 2 (i) Delivery of Initial Charged Asset 2 to the Custodian on behalf of the Issuer: ISIN: US46513JB593 Trade Date in respect of the restructuring: 06 June 2023 Settlement Date: 27 June 2023 Currency: United States Dollar (“USD”) Notional Amount: USD 31,500,000 Transfer from: EC 94589 Transfer to: 27017 Transfer Basis: Delivery Free of Payment (ii) Delivery of Initial Charged Asset 1 to the Vendor by the Custodian on behalf of the Issuer: ISIN: US46513JB429 Trade Date in respect of the restructuring: 06 June 2023 Settlement Date: 27 June 2023 Currency: USD Notional Amount: USD 31,500,000 Transfer from: 27017 Transfer to: EC 94589 Transfer Basis: Delivery Free of Payment 3.2 Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in the Sale Agreement, the consideration for the Initial Charged Asset 2 payable on the Settlement Date will be satisfied by the delivery by the Custodian on behalf of the Issuer of USD 31,500,000 principal amount of Initial Charged Asset 1 as described in the Settlement Instructions. 3.3 The Trustee hereby authorises and the Custodian hereby agrees to the Issuer’s instruction that the purchase of the Initial Charged Asset 2 from the Vendor and the delivery of the Initial Charged Asset 1 to the Vendor is effected on behalf of the Issuer pursuant to, and in accordance with, the Settlement Instructions and Clause 3.2 above. 3.4 The Issuer hereby instructs the Trustee to agree to the Asset Exchange and Amendments and to give the authorisation to the Custodian referred to in Clause 3.3. 4 Consent 4.1 Holder Consent: The Issuer has delivered, on or prior to the date hereof, the Electronic Consent Request requesting Holder Consent and has received the requisite responses to authorise the Asset Exchange and Amendments. 4.2 Consent of the Trustee: Having considered the Holder Consent received, the Trustee hereby agrees to the Asset Exchange and Amendments on the basis that the Trustee has received the approval of an Extraordinary Resolution and the consent of the Swap Counterparty referred to in Clause 4.4. 4.3 Acknowledgement of other Parties: The other Parties acknowledge (i) the Asset Exchange and Amendments and (ii) that the Trustee enters into this Deed with the approval of an Extraordinary Resolution. 4.4 Consent of the Swap Counterparty: Having considered the Holder Consent received, the Swap Counterparty hereby confirms it consents to the Asset Exchange and Amendments on the basis that the Trustee has received the approval of an Extraordinary Resolution. 4.5 Confirmation of security: The Issuer acknowledges and confirms that, with effect from the Effective Date, the Initial Charged Asset 2 shall become the Initial Charged Asset subject to the security created by the Trust Instrument and the Luxembourg Pledge and, without prejudice to such confirmation but for the avoidance of doubt, hereby also charges and pledges the Initial Charged Asset 2 pursuant to this Deed. 5 Entry into the Deed The Issuer instructs the Custodian, Registrar, Transfer Agent, Authentication Agent, Trustee and Principal Paying Agent, to enter into this Deed. 6 Limited Recourse and Non-Petition 6.1 Each of the parties to this Deed shall have recourse in respect of any claim only to the Secured Property, subject always to the security created by and the provisions of the Trust Instrument (as amended). Subject to the Trustee (or any Holder) having realised and/or enforced, as applicable, the Secured Property, such party shall not be entitled to take any further steps against the Issuer to recover any further sums once the Secured Property and the proceeds of realisation and/or realisation thereof, as applicable, have been exhausted for whatever reason and the right to claim in respect of such sums shall be extinguished in full and no debt shall be owed by the Issuer in respect thereof. 6.2 No party shall be entitled to exercise any right of set-off, lien, consolidation of accounts or other similar rights arising by operation of law against any person entitled to receive any payment or delivery under the Notes or against the Secured Property in respect of any other Series of Securities issued by the Issuer or any other assets of the Issuer (and each such party hereby waives all such rights) or to bring, institute or join with any other person in bringing, instituting or joining any administration, bankruptcy, insolvency, liquidation, winding-up or other similar actions of the Issuer. 6.3 The obligations of the Issuer under the Trust Instrument (as amended) are solely the corporate obligations of the Issuer. No recourse for payment of any obligation of the Issuer shall be had against any stockholder, employee, officer, director, affiliate, incorporator, manager or member of the Issuer. 6.4 The provisions of this Clause 6 prevail over all other provisions included herein and shall survive the termination of the Trust Instrument (as amended). 7 Miscellaneous 7.1 Variation: No variation of this Deed shall be effective unless in writing and signed by, or on behalf of, each party. 7.2 Waiver: No failure to exercise, nor any delay in exercising, any right, power or remedy under this Deed or by law shall operate as a waiver, nor shall any single or partial exercise of any right or remedy prevent any further or other exercise or the exercise of any other right or remedy. The rights and remedies provided in this Deed are cumulative and not exclusive of any rights or remedies (provided by law or otherwise). Any waiver of any breach of this Deed shall not be deemed to be a waiver of any subsequent breach. 7.3 Partial Invalidity: If at any time any provision of this Deed is or becomes illegal, invalid or unenforceable in any respect under any law of any jurisdiction, neither the legality, validity or enforceability of the remaining provisions nor the legality, validity or enforceability of such provision under the law of any other jurisdiction will, in any way, be affected or impaired. 7.4 Counterparts: This Deed may be executed in counterparts which, when taken together, shall constitute one and the same instrument. 8 Governing Law and Jurisdiction 8.1 Governing Law: This Deed and any non-contractual obligations arising out of or in connection with it are governed by, and shall be construed in accordance with, English law. 8.2 Jurisdiction: The courts of England are to have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any disputes that may arise out of or in connection with this Deed and accordingly any legal action or proceedings arising out of or in connection with this Deed (“Proceedings”) may be brought in such courts. The Issuer irrevocably submits to the jurisdiction of such courts and waives any objection to Proceedings in such courts whether on the ground of venue or on the ground that the Proceedings have been brought in an inconvenient forum. This Clause 8.2 is made for the benefit of each of the parties other than the Issuer and shall not affect the right of any of them to take Proceedings in any other court of competent jurisdiction nor shall the taking of Proceedings in one or more jurisdictions preclude the taking of Proceedings in any other jurisdiction (whether concurrently or not). This deed of release and amendment is executed as a deed and delivered by the Issuer and the Trustee, the Principal Paying Agent, the Transfer Agent, Authentication Agent the Custodian and the Registrar and executed as a contract under hand by the Dealer, the Calculation Agent, the Selling Agent, the Vendor and the Swap Counterparty in the manner described therein on the date stated at the beginning of this Deed. The Issuer EXECUTED and DELIVERED as a DEED by ) a duly appointed attorney for and on behalf of LUMINIS FINANCE PLC Attorney in the presence of: Signature of Witness Name of Witness Address of Witness The Trustee EXECUTED as a DEED by BNY MELLON CORPORATE TRUSTEE SERVICES LIMITED Acting by two Directors Director Director The Dealer, Calculation Agent, Selling Agent, Vendor and Swap Counterparty EXECUTED as a contract under hand for and on behalf of GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL By: The Principal Paying Agent EXECUTED as a DEED for and on behalf of ) THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, LONDON BRANCH By: The Custodian, Registrar, Authentication Agent and Transfer Agent EXECUTED as a DEED for and on behalf of ) THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON SA/NV, LUXEMBOURG BRANCH By: Schedule A to the Deed of Release and Amendment Form of Electronic Consent Request [The remainder of this page is intentionally left blank] ELECTRONIC CONSENT REQUEST LUMINIS FINANCE PLC (the “Issuer”) Series 2021-06 USD 25,000,000 Range Accrual Notes due 2050 (ISIN: XS2321650140) issued pursuant to its Limited Recourse Securities Programme IMPORTANT NOTICE TO HOLDERS Capitalised terms used herein and not specifically defined will bear the same meanings as in the Deed of Release and Amendment (as defined below). The Issuer proposes to the Holders the Amendments referred to in this Electronic Consent Request. In accordance with normal practice, neither the Issuer nor the Trustee expresses any opinion on the details, effects or merits of the proposed Amendments or the Extraordinary Resolution. The Trustee has not been involved in the formulation of the proposed Amendments or the Extraordinary Resolution. The decision as to whether or not the proposed Amendments should be approved lies with the Holders and no other party, and therefore, the Issuer and the Trustee recommend that each Holder seeks its own independent legal, financial or other professional advice, including tax advice, in connection with the proposed Amendments. Neither the Issuer nor the Trustee is responsible for the accuracy, validity or correctness of the statements made, and documents referred to, in this Electronic Consent Request. Upon the consent of Holders of not less than 75 per cent. of the aggregate principal amount of the Securities outstanding (which consent shall take effect as an Extraordinary Resolution pursuant to and in accordance with paragraphs 5(i)(iii) and 5(j) (Conduct of Business at Meetings) of Schedule 3 (Provisions for Meetings of Holders) of the Trust Terms Module), the Issuer proposes to enter into a deed of release and amendment (the “Deed of Release and Amendment”) to be dated on or about 27 June 2023 (the “Effective Date”), a draft of which is annexed hereto, which amongst other things, further amends and restates (i) the Pricing Supplement in respect of the Securities (as amended and restated by the deed of amendment dated 20 December 2021) as set out within Schedule 1 (Pricing Supplement) of the Trust Instrument and (ii) an amended and restated version of the Swap Confirmation (the “Amended and Restated Swap Confirmation”) to be dated on or about the Effective Date, the form of which is set out in the amended and restated Pricing Supplement contained in the Deed of Release and Amendment, which incorporates certain consequential changes required by the amendments set out in the Deed of Release and Amendment (the amendments set out in the Deed of Release and Amendment and the Amended and Restated Swap Confirmation, together the “Amendments”). The Issuer hereby seeks your consent to the Amendments and your resolution that the Issuer, and the other parties thereto, should be authorised, empowered, requested and directed to enter into the Deed of Release and Amendment to effect the Amendments on the Effective Date. Further, by voting in favour of this Extraordinary Resolution, you hereby irrevocably waive any claim that you may have against the Trustee or the Issuer which arises as a result of any loss or damage which you may suffer or incur as a result of the Trustee or the Issuer following this direction. You further confirm that you will not seek to hold the Trustee or the Issuer liable for any such loss or damage and indemnify, exonerate and discharge the Trustee from any and all liability for which it may have become or may become liable (i) for acting on this Extraordinary Resolution even though it may subsequently be found that there was a defect in the passing hereof or that for any reason this Extraordinary Resolution is not valid and binding and (ii) in respect of any act or omission in connection with this Extraordinary Resolution or its implementation. In order to vote in favour of this Extraordinary Resolution, Holders should inform Euroclear Bank S.A./N.V. (“Euroclear”) and Clearstream, Luxembourg (“Clearstream”) (via the relevant custodian) of their vote in favour and instruct Euroclear and Clearstream to notify such consent and disclose the amount of the Notes it holds to the Principal Paying Agent on behalf of the Issuer and to block the Notes in its accounts until the Amendments have been made (which is expected to be no later than the Effective Date). Such notifications/instructions should be made before 10:00 (London time) on 27 June 2023 in accordance with the usual operating procedures of Euroclear and Clearstream. Voting will close at 10:00 (London time) on 27 June 2023 or, if earlier, when the requisite consent requirement is reached. Date of Notice: 20 June 2023 LUMINIS FINANCE PLC 32 Molesworth Street, Dublin 2, Ireland By: Director: ANNEX Form of Deed of Release and Amendment [The remainder of this page is left blank intentionally] Schedule B to the Deed of Release and Amendment Form of Holder Notification [The remainder of this page is intentionally left blank] Holder Notification LUMINIS FINANCE PLC (the “Issuer”) Series 2021-06 USD 25,000,000 Range Accrual Notes due 2120 (ISIN: XS2321650140) issued pursuant to its Limited Recourse Securities Programme 27 June 2023 To: The Holders in respect of Series 2021-06 Copy: The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch (in its capacity as Principal Paying Agent) Notice of passing of Extraordinary Resolution and amendment (the “Notice of Amendment”) of the Pricing Supplement set out in the Trust Instrument relating to the Series 2021-06 USD 25,000,000 Range Accrual Notes due 2050 (ISIN: XS2321650140) Pursuant to a trust instrument dated 31 March 2021 between the Issuer and, inter alios, the Trustee (the “Trust Instrument”) as amended by the deed of amendment (the “Deed of Amendment”) dated 20 December 2021, the Issuer has constituted and issued its Series 2021-06 USD 25,000,000 Range Accrual Notes due 2050 (ISIN: XS2321650140) (the “Notes”) on the terms set out in the Trust Instrument. In connection with the Notes, the Issuer entered into a swap confirmation (the “Swap Confirmation”) with the Swap Counterparty on 20 December 2021. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used but not defined in this Notice of Amendment shall have the meanings given to them in the Trust Instrument (which incorporates by reference the General Definitions Module, March 2021 Edition dated 1 March 2021), save to the extent supplemented or modified herein. Pursuant to a deed of release and amendment entered into between the Issuer and, amongst others, the Trustee dated 27 June 2023 (the “Deed of Release and Amendment”), the Pricing Supplement (as amended and restated) set out within Schedule 1 (Pricing Supplement) of the Trust Instrument has been further amended and restated in the form set out in Schedule 1 (Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement) hereto (the “Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement”), with effect from 27 June 2023 (the “Effective Date”). On the Effective Date, the Initial Charged Asset 1 (as defined in the Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement) will be released from the security constituted by the Trust Instrument and the Luxembourg Pledge and, in exchange therefor, the Initial Charged Asset 2 (as defined in the Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement) shall become charged and pledged under, respectively, the Trust Instrument and the Luxembourg Pledge and accordingly shall constitute the Initial Charged Asset (as defined in the Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement) in relation to the Notes. 2 Pursuant to an amended and restated version of the Swap Confirmation made between the Issuer and the Swap Counterparty dated 27 June 2023 (the “Amended and Restated Swap Confirmation”), the Swap Confirmation has been amended and restated in the form set out in the Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement to incorporate certain consequential changes required by the amendments set out in the Deed of Release and Amendment, with effect from the Effective Date. The Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement was approved by an Extraordinary Resolution pursuant to and in accordance with paragraphs 5(i)(iii) and 5(j) (Conduct of Business at Meetings) of Schedule 3 (Provisions for Meetings of Holders) of the Master Trust Terms. The Issuer hereby notifies the Holders of the Notes of the passing of the Extraordinary Resolution and that the Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement have been effected, having been agreed to by the Trustee following approval of such Extraordinary Resolution. LUMINIS FINANCE PLC 32 Molesworth Street, Dublin 2, Ireland By: Director: Schedule 1 Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement [This page is left blank intentionally] Schedule C to the Deed of Release and Amendment Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement [The remainder of this page is intentionally left blank] AMENDED AND RESTATED PRICING SUPPLEMENT PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS – The Securities are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (“EEA”). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, “MiFID II”); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU (as amended or superseded, the “Insurance Distribution Directive”), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) No 2017/1129 (as amended) (the “Prospectus Regulation”). Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the “PRIIPs Regulation”) for offering or selling the Securities or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Securities or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation. PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS – The Securities are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (“UK”). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (“EUWA”); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the FSMA and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the “UK PRIIPs Regulation”) for offering or selling the Securities or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Securities or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation. EEA MiFID II product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market – Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Securities has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Securities is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, “MiFID II”) MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Securities to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Securities (a “distributor”) should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Securities (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels. UK MIFIR product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market – Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer’s product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Securities has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Securities is only eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook (“COBS”), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (“UK MiFIR”); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Securities to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Securities (for the purposes of this paragraph, a “distributor”) should take into consideration the manufacturer’s target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the “UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules”) is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Securities (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer’s target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels. 31 March 2021 (as amended and restated on 20 December 2021 and 27 June 2023) LUMINIS FINANCE PLC (a public limited company incorporated in Ireland with registration number 635696) Legal entity identifier (LEI) : 54930067RSRCM166RP48 (the "Issuer") PRICING SUPPLEMENT Issue of USD 25,000,000 Series 2021-06 USD 25,000,000 Range Accrual Notes due 2120 under the Limited Recourse Securities Programme PART A CONTRACTUAL TERMS The Securities have the terms as set out in this pricing supplement (the “Pricing Supplement”), which will complete the Registered Securities Base Conditions Module, March 2021 Edition (the “Registered Securities Base Conditions Module”) and the General Definitions Module, March 2021 Edition (the “General Definitions Module”) (together, the “Conditions”). The Registered Securities Base Conditions Module and the General Definitions Module are set out in the Base Prospectus dated 16 November 2020 as supplemented by the Base Prospectus Supplement Dated 03 March 2021 (the “Base Prospectus”). This document constitutes the Pricing Supplement in Securities described herein and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Securities is only available on the basis of the combination of this Pricing Supplement, the Registered Securities Base Conditions Module and the General Definitions Module and the Base Prospectus. The Base Prospectus is available for viewing at www.ise.ie and during normal business hours copies may be obtained from the Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch, 160 Queen Victoria Street, London, EC4V 4LA, United Kingdom or may be provided by email to such holder requesting copies of such document, subject to the Principal Paying Agent being supplied by the Issuer with copies of such document. The purchase of Securities involves substantial risks and is suitable only for investors who have the knowledge and experience in financial and business matters necessary to enable them to evaluate the risks and the merits of an investment in the Securities. Before making an investment decision, prospective purchasers of Securities should ensure that they understand the nature of the Securities and the extent of their exposure to risks and that they consider carefully, in the light of their own financial circumstances, financial condition and investment objectives, all the information set forth in the Base Prospectus (including “Risk Factors” on pages 26 to 69 of the Base Prospectus) and this Pricing Supplement. 1. Issuer: LUMINIS Finance Plc 2. Name of compartment: Not Applicable 3. (a) Series Number: 2021-06 (b) Class Number: Not Applicable (c) Tranche Number: 1 (d) Date on which the Securities will be consolidated and form a single Series: Not Applicable 4. Type of Securities: Notes 5. Currency of Issue: United States Dollar (“USD”) 6. Aggregate Nominal Amount: (a) Series: USD 25,000,000 (b) Class: Not Applicable (c) Tranche: USD 25,000,000 7. Issue Price: 100 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount 8. (a) Specified Denomination(s): USD 100,000 (2) Calculation Amount: USD 100,000 9. (a) Issue Date: 31 March 2021 (b) Interest Commencement Date (if different from Issue Date): Not Applicable (c) Trade Date 12 March 2021 10. Maturity Date: The date falling two Business Days following the scheduled maturity date of the Initial Charged Assets. 11. Type of Securities: Fixed Rate Securities and as further determined in accordance with Part C (Further Interest Provisions). 12. Interest Basis: (i) As set out in Part C (Further Interest Provisions); and (ii) 4.50 per cent. per annum. Fixed Rate Securities bearing interest in an amount in USD as set out in item 20 (Fixed Rate Security Provisions). 13. Change of Interest Basis: As set out in Part C (Further Interest Provisions) and item 20 (Fixed Rate Security Provisions) below. 14. Redemption/Payment Basis: As set out in item 27 (Final Redemption Amount) below. 15. Put/Call Options: Not Applicable 16. Status of the Securities: Secured limited recourse obligations of the Issuer 17. Method of distribution: Non-syndicated 18. Instructing Creditor: Not Applicable PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE 19. Interest Provisions: Applicable (a) Interest Payment Date(s): (i) With respect to the First Interest Provisions as set out in Part C (Further Interest Provisions): 5 July in each year, commencing on and including 5 July 2021 and ending on and including 5 July 2023, subject to adjustment in accordance with the Business Day Convention (the “First Interest Period”); (ii) With respect to the Second Interest Provisions as set out in Part C (Further Interest Provisions): 5 April in each year, commencing on and including 5 April 2024 and ending on and including 5 April 2057, subject to adjustment in accordance with the Business Day Convention (the “Second Interest Period”); and (iii) With respect to the Fixed Rate Security Provisions as set out in item 20 (Fixed Rate Security Provisions): 5 April and 5 October in each year, commencing on and including 5 October 2057 up to and including the Maturity Date, subject to adjustment in accordance with the Business Day Convention (the “Third Interest Period”). (b) Interest Period End Date(s): The Interest Commencement Date and each Interest Payment Date, not adjusted. (c) Interest Period(s): As per the General Definitions Module. (d) Business Day Convention: Modified Following Business Day Convention (e) Additional Business Centre(s): New York, TARGET and London (f) Day Count Fraction: 30/360 (g) Principal Determination Date: Not Applicable (h) Interest Calculation Date: Not Applicable 20. Fixed Rate Security Provisions: Applicable, as described in item 19(a)(iii) above. (a) Rate(s) of Interest: 4.50 per cent. per annum payable in arrear on each Interest Payment Date. (b) Fixed Coupon Amount(s): Not Applicable (c) Broken Amount(s): Not Applicable (d) Determination Date(s): Not Applicable 21. Floating Rate Security Provisions: Not Applicable 22. Interest Rate Payout Securities: Not Applicable 23. Zero Coupon Security Provisions: Not Applicable 24. FX Linked Securities: Not Applicable PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION 25. Issuer Call: Not Applicable 26. Investor Put: Not Applicable 27. Final Redemption Amount: In respect of each Security, an amount in USD equal to 126.00 per cent. of the Specified Denomination. 28. Early Redemption Amount and/or the method of calculating the same (if required): As per the definition of Early Redemption Amount in the General Definitions Module. 29. Instalment Securities: Not Applicable 30. Physical Delivery Securities: Applicable (a) Type of Physical Delivery Securities: (b) Asset Amount: Early Redemption Physical Delivery Securities: Not Applicable Maturity Redemption Physical Delivery Securities: Not Applicable Optional Early Redemption Physical Delivery Securities: Applicable Election Cut-Off Date: 5 Business Days following the Realisation Period End Date. As per the definition of Asset Amount in the General Definitions Module. (c) Cut-Off Date: The Election Cut-Off Date. (d) Cash Settlement Price: As per the definition of Cash Settlement Price in the General Definitions Module. (e) Delivery provisions for Asset Amount (including details of who is Not Applicable to make such delivery) if different from Conditions: 31. Optional Potential General Adjustment Events: (a) Initial Charged Assets Amendment Event: Not Applicable (b) Euro Dissolution Event: Applicable (c) Margin Shortfall Event: Not Applicable (d) MTM Trigger Event: Not Applicable 32. Optional Early Redemption Events relating to Initial Charged Assets: (a) Initial Charged Assets Non- Repayment Event: Not Applicable (b) Initial Charged Assets Non- Delivery Event: Applicable 33. Optional Early Redemption Events relating to Swap Agreement and/or Repo Agreements: Not Applicable 34. Optional Early Redemption Events relating to programme parties: (a) Arranger Insolvency Event: Applicable (b) Custodian/Principal Paying Agent Event: Applicable 35. Optional Early Redemption Events relating to regulatory changes: (a) Illegality Event: Applicable (b) Change in Law Event: Applicable, provided that definition of “Change in Law Event” as set out in the General Definitions Module shall be amended to read as follows: ““Change in Law Event” means that, on or after the Issue Date of the Securities, due to: (a) the implementation of, adoption of or any change in any applicable law, regulation or rule, (including, without limitation, any tax law (including FATCA and the Cayman FATCA Legislation), the Dodd-Frank Act, EMIR or any similar, related or analogous law, regulation, rule,); (b) the promulgation of or any change in any applicable law, regulation or rule, by any court, tribunal, governmental or regulatory authority with competent jurisdiction (including any action taken by a taxing authority); (c) the adoption of any formal regulatory technical standards, further regulations, official guidance or official rules or procedures with respect to the Dodd-Frank Act and EMIR; or (d) the cumulative effect of the adoption of or any change in any applicable law, the Calculation Agent determines, acting in good faith and in a commercially reasonable manner that: (a) the Issuer will incur a materially increased cost in performing its obligations under the Securities (including maintaining any Transaction Document); (b) the Swap Counterparty (if any) or the Repo Counterparty (if any) will incur a materially increased cost or compliance burden or faces a material restriction on performing its obligations under the Swap Agreement (including any Credit Support Annex) (if any) or the Repo Agreement (if any); (c) any transaction under a Swap Agreement must be cleared through a central clearing counterparty or either party to a transaction under a Swap Agreement is required to provide collateral or any form of initial or variation margin to the other in respect of such transaction, beyond what was contemplated as of the Issue Date.”. (c) Regulatory Treatment Event: Applicable (d) Swap Regulatory Treatment Event: Applicable, provided that the definition of “Swap Regulatory Treatment Event” as set out in the General Definitions Module shall be amended to read as follows: ““Swap Regulatory Treatment Event” means that, as a result of: (a) an implementation or adoption of, or change in, law, regulation, interpretation, action or response of a regulatory authority; (b) the promulgation of, or any interpretation by any Governmental Authority of, any relevant law or regulation; or (c) the public statement or action by, or response of, any Governmental Authority or any official or representative of any Governmental Authority acting in an official capacity, in each case at any time after the Trade Date: (1) there is a reasonable likelihood of it becoming unlawful; or (2) it is or there is a reasonable likelihood of it becoming unduly onerous, impracticable or impossible, for the Swap Counterparty or the Repo Counterparty to perform any duties in respect of or in connection with the Instruments or any Transaction Document. For the purpose of this definition, the reference to “unduly onerous, impossible or impractical” shall include, without limitation, circumstances in which the Swap Counterparty or the Repo Counterparty would or may suffer a material increase in costs and/or less favourable regulatory, accounting or Tax treatment in connection with the Securities or any Transaction Documents.in limb (c) delete “or private” such that the reference is made to “public statement or action” only.”. (e) Euro Dissolution Event: Applicable 36. Optional Early Redemption Events relating to taxation: (a) Adjusted Adverse Tax Event: Applicable PROVISIONS RELATING TO SECURITY 37. Initial Charged Assets: Applicable. The Initial Charged Assets shall comprise: (i) as at the Issue Date USD 31,500,000 in principal amount of an issue of the State of Israel of senior, unsecured bonds (ISIN: US46513JB429) (the “Initial Charged Asset 1”); and (ii) as at 27 June 2023 (the “Restructure Effective Date”) USD 31,500,000 in principal amount of an issue of the State of Israel of senior unsecured bonds (ISIN: US46513JB593) (the “Initial Charged Asset 2”), each as further identified below. For the avoidance of doubt, following the Restructure Effective Date, Initial Charged Asset 1 will no longer form part of the Initial Charged Assets. Initial Charged Asset 1 issuer: The State of Israel Legal nature: Bonds Status: Senior, unsecured Governing law: New York law Regulated market (or equivalent) on which issuer is admitted to trading: Berlin Stock Exchange, Dusseldorf Stock Exchange, Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Munich StockExchange, Stuttgart Borrowed Money Obligation: Not Applicable Callable Charged Assets: Not Applicable Initial Charged Assets Repudiation/Moratorium: Applicable Initial Charged Assets Governmental Intervention: Not Applicable ISIN: US46513JB429 Coupon: 3.875 per cent Maturity: 3 July 2050 Initial Charged Asset 2 issuer: The State of Israel Legal nature: Bonds Status: Senior, unsecured Governing law: New York law Regulated market (or equivalent) on which issuer is admitted to trading: Berlin Stock Exchange, Dusseldorf Stock Exchange, Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Munich StockExchange, Stuttgart Borrowed Money Obligation: Not Applicable Callable Charged Assets: Not Applicable Initial Charged Assets Repudiation/Moratorium: Applicable Initial Charged Assets Governmental Intervention: Not Applicable ISIN: US46513JB593 Coupon: 4.50 per cent. per annum. Maturity: 3 April 2120 (a) Amount of the Initial Charged Assets: (i) In respect of Initial Charged Asset 1: USD 31,500,000; and (ii) In respect of Initial Charged Asset 2: USD 31,500,000. (b) Price: (i) In respect of Initial Charged Asset 1: USD 34,360,344.37. (ii) In respect of Initial Charged Asset 2: USD 25,578,000. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in the Sale Agreement, (i) the consideration for the Initial Charged Asset 1 payable on the Issue Date was the Issue Price of the Notes plus the entry into the Swap Agreement by the Issuer and (ii) the consideration for the Initial Charged Asset 2, payable on the Restructure Effective Date, will be satisfied by delivery by the Custodian, on behalf of the Issuer of USD 31,500,000 in principal amount of Initial Charged Asset 1. (c) Initial Delivery Cut-Off Date: As per the General Definitions Module (d) Realisation Period End Date: Five (5) Business Days (e) Realisation Cut-Off Date: Twenty (20) Business Days (f) Self Purchase: Applicable 38. Substitution of Charged Assets: (a) At the direction of the Counterparty or Repo Counterparty pursuant to Condition 4.5(a) (Charged Asset Substitution): Not Applicable (b) At the direction of a Requesting Holder pursuant to Condition 4.5(b) (Charged Asset Substitution): Not Applicable (c) Notice Period: Not Applicable (d) Basis on which Substitution is to be made: Not Applicable 39. Swap Agreements: (a) Swap Agreement(s): A 2002 ISDA Master Agreement and Schedule thereto (in the form of the Swap Schedule Terms Module, November 2020 Edition), as supplemented by a confirmation with an effective date of 31 March 2021 comprising a swap transaction (the “Swap Transaction”) between the Issuer and the Swap Counterparty (together, the “Swap Agreement”). (b) Swap Counterparty: Goldman Sachs International (c) Swap Agreement Confirmation Terms: Transaction Type: Interest Rate Swap See Part D (d) Credit Support Annex: Applicable Two Way (e) Credit Support Annex – Terms: See Part E (f) Net Settlement: Applicable (g) Eligible Transferee Credit Rating: Not Applicable (h) Collateral Redelivery: Applicable 40. Repo Agreements: Not Applicable (a) Repo Counterparty: Not Applicable (b) Net Settlement: Not Applicable (c) Repo Agreement – Confirmation Terms: Not Applicable (d) Eligible Transferee Credit Rating: Not Applicable (e) Collateral Redelivery: Not Applicable 41. Custodian Account details: Pledged Accounts: Securities Account No. 953274 (LUMINIS Finance Plc 2021-06) linked to Euroclear 27017 or such other account as may be advised by the Custodian from time to time. Linked to CAD Cash Account No. 953275 1240 Linked EUR Cash Account No. 9532759780 Linked GBP Cash Account No. 9532758260 Linked JPY Cash Account No. 9532753920 Linked USD Cash Account No. 9532758400 Linked CHF Cash Account No. 9532757560 or such other account(s) as may be advised by the Custodian from time to time. 42. Swap Counterparty Account details: 43. Additional Charging Document: USD Reference: Luminis Finance PLC 2021-06 Intermediary Details: ROUTING CODE: CITIUS33 NAME: CITIBANK N.A. LOCATION: NEW YORK Final Beneficiary Details ROUTING CODE: GSILGB2X NAME: GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL LOCATION: 40616408 Bank-to-Bank Information ABA: 021000089 Not Applicable 44. FX Linked Securities: Not Applicable 45. Credit Linked Securities: Not Applicable GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE SECURITIES 46. Non-Representative Trigger Event: Applicable 47. Whether the Issuer is able to purchase any of the Securities pursuant to Condition 9 (Purchase): Yes 48. Form of Securities: (a) Form: Registered Securities: Global Security (USD 25,000,000 outstanding principal amount) registered in the name of a nominee for a common depositary for Euroclear and Clearstream, Luxembourg exchangeable for Definitive Securities upon an Exchange Event (b) New Global Note: No 49. Additional Financial Centre(s) or other special provisions relating to Payment Days: London and TARGET (in addition to New York). 50. Talons for future Coupons or Receipts to be attached to Definitive Securities: Yes, as the Securities have more than 27 coupon payments, Talons may be required if, on exchange into definitive form, more than 27 coupon payments are still to be made. 51. Details relating to Partly Paid Securities: amount of each payment comprising the Issue Price and date on which each payment is to be made and consequences (if any) of failure to pay, including any rights of the Issuer to forfeit the Securities and interest due on late payment: Not Applicable AGENTS AND OTHER PARTIES AND DISTRIBUTION 52. Arranger: Goldman Sachs International Plumtree Court 25 Shoe Lane London EC4A 4AU 53. Trustee: BNY Mellon Corporate Trustee Services Limited 1 Canada Square Canary Wharf London E14 5AL 54. Principal Paying Agent: The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch 1 Canada Square Canary Wharf London E14 5AL 55. Custodian: The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV, Luxembourg Branch Vertigo Building - Polaris, 2-4 rue Eugène Ruppert L-2454 Luxembourg 56. Calculation Agent: Goldman Sachs International Plumtree Court 25 Shoe Lane London EC4A 4AU 57. Selling Agent: Goldman Sachs International Plumtree Court 25 Shoe Lane London EC4A 4AU 58. Vendor: Goldman Sachs International Plumtree Court 25 Shoe Lane London EC4A 4AU 59. Issuer's Process Agent: Goldman Sachs International Plumtree Court 25 Shoe Lane London EC4A 4AU 60. Registrar: The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV, Luxembourg Branch Vertigo Building - Polaris, 2-4 rue Eugène Ruppert L-2454 Luxembourg 61. Transfer Agent, Authentication Agent: The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV, Luxembourg Branch Vertigo Building - Polaris, 2-4 rue Eugène Ruppert L-2454 Luxembourg 62. Additional Agent(s): Not Applicable 63. (a) If syndicated, names of Managers: Not Applicable (b) Stabilisation Manager(s) (if any): Not Applicable 64. If Non-syndicated, name of any Dealer(s): Not Applicable 65. U.S. Selling Restrictions: Regulation S; TEFRA Not Applicable 66. United States Tax Considerations: The Swap Agreement is not subject to a 30 per cent. withholding tax under Section 871(m) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Signed on behalf of LUMINIS Finance Plc By: ...................................................................... Duly authorised signatory PART B OTHER INFORMATION 1. LISTING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING (i) Listing and admission to trading: Application is expected to made by the Issuer (or on its behalf) for the Securities to be admitted to trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market Segment) with effect on or around the Issue Date (ii) Estimate of total expenses related to admission to trading: EUR 2,500 2. OPERATIONAL INFORMATION (i) ISIN: XS2321650140 (ii) Common Code: 232165014 (iii) Any clearing system(s) other than Euroclear and Clearstream, Luxembourg and the relevant identification number(s): Not Applicable (iv) Delivery: Delivery free of payment (v) Intended to be held in a manner which would allow Eurosystem eligibility: No. Whilst the designation is specified as "no" at the date of this Pricing Supplement, should the Eurosystem eligibility criteria be amended in the future such that the Securities are capable of meeting them the Securities may then be deposited with one of the ICSDs as common safekeeper, and registered in the name of a nominee of one of the ICSDs acting as common safekeeper. Note that this does not necessarily mean that the Securities will then be recognised as eligible collateral for Eurosystem monetary policy and intra day credit operations by the Eurosystem at any time during their life. Such recognition will depend upon the ECB being satisfied that Eurosystem eligibility criteria have been met. 3. DISTRIBUTION (i) Stabilisation Manager(s) (if any): Not Applicable (ii) Name and address of Dealer: Goldman Sachs International. Goldman Sachs International (GSI) (of Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU) shall act as Dealer and purchase all Securities from the Issuer, provided that Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE (of Marienturm, Taunusanlage, 9-10, 60329 Frankfurt am Main, Germany) may purchase some or all of the Securities from GSI for the purpose of distribution in the secondary market. (iii) Total commission, concession and/or fees: Nil. (iv) Pre-closing Date and Time: Not Applicable (v) Closing Date and Time: Issue Date (vi) Non-exempt Offer: Not Applicable (vii) Public Offer Jurisdictions: Not Applicable (viii) Offer Period: Not Applicable (ix) Financial intermediaries granted specific consent to use the Base Prospectus in accordance with the Conditions in it: Not Applicable (x) Other Authorised Offeror Terms: Not Applicable (xi) Prohibition of Sales to EEA or UK Retail Investors: Applicable 4. BENCHMARK REGULATION Benchmark Regulation: Article 29(2) statement on benchmarks: Applicable: Amounts payable under the Securities are calculated by reference to official EUR/USD mid spot FX Rate, which is provided by Refinitiv Benchmark Services (UK) Limited. As at the date of this Pricing Supplement, Refinitiv Benchmark Services (UK) Limited is included in the register of administrators and benchmarks established and maintained by the Financial Conduct Authority under (Regulation (EU) 2016/1011) (the "BMR" as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). 5. POST ISSUANCE REPORTING The Issuer does not intend to provide any post issuance information in relation to the Securities or in relation to the Charged Assets, unless required to do so by applicable law. 6. BOARD APPROVAL The issue of the Securities has been authorised by the Board of Directors on 29 March 2021. 7. RATINGS The Dealer shall use its reasonable efforts to discuss with S&P Global Ratings Europe Limited (“S&P”), a credit rating agency, to arrange for the Securities to be rated (at the rating(s) which S&P may determine to assign to the Securities). No guarantee can be given that the Securities will be given any ratings at all on or after the Issue Dare. 8. THIRD PARTY INFORMATION Not Applicable 9. OPINIONS The Securities are covered by the Irish law Master Opinion and English law Master Opinion. PART C – FURTHER INTEREST PROVISIONS 1. First Interest Provisions: With respect to each Interest Period falling on the First Interest Period, each Security bears interest in an amount in EUR equal to the Interest Amount and is due and payable on the corresponding Interest Payment Date(s). For such purposes, the capitalised terms set out below shall have the following meanings: “Interest Amount(s)” means, with respect to each Security, an amount in EUR equal to: Rate of Interest x n/N x Specified Denomination x Day Count Fraction x FX Factor where: “Accrual Provision” means that EURUSD is below the FX Strike; “EURUSD” means in respect of any Business Day in an Interest Period, the official EUR/USD mid spot FX Rate (defined as an amount of United States Dollar (“USD”) per 1 Euro (“EUR”)) as published on or around 4pm London time by Refinitiv Benchmark Services (UK) Limited on EURUSDFIXM=WM (Reuters) or EURUSD WMCO Curncy (Bloomberg) or any successor page thereto; provided that the EUR/USD mid spot FX Rate for each Business Day falling in the Cut-off Period for such Interest Period will be deemed to be the official EUR/USD mid spot FX Rate on the Interest Cut-Off Date for such Interest Period; “FX Factor” means an amount calculated by dividing EUR 21,000,000 by the Aggregate Nominal Amount. “FX Strike” means 1.5; “Interest Cut-Off Date” means in respect of each Interest Period and the Interest Period End Date for such Interest Period, the day falling 5 Business Days prior to such Interest Period End Date. “Interest Cut-Off Period” means in respect of each Interest Period and the Interest Period End Date, the period commencing on (and including) the relevant Interest Cut-Off Date and ending on (but excluding) such Interest Period End Date. “n” means, in respect of an Interest Period, the number of Business Days within such Interest Period on which the Accrual Provision was satisfied; “N” means, in respect of an Interest Period, the aggregate number of Business Days within such Interest Period; and “Rate of Interest” means 3.35 per cent. per annum. 2. Second Interest Provisions: With respect to each Interest Period falling on the Second Interest Period, each Security bears interest in an amount in EUR equal to the Interest Amount and is due and payable on the corresponding Interest Payment Date(s). For such purposes, the capitalised terms set out below shall have the following meanings: “Interest Amount(s)” means, with respect to each Security, an amount in EUR equal to: Rate of Interest x n/N x Specified Denomination x Day Count Fraction x FX Factor where: “Accrual Provision” means that EURUSD is below the FX Strike; “EURUSD” means in respect of any Business Day in an Interest Period, the official EUR/USD mid spot FX Rate (defined as an amount of United States Dollar (“USD”) per 1 Euro (“EUR”)) as published on or around 4pm London time by Refinitiv Benchmark Services (UK) Limited on EURUSDFIXM=WM (Reuters) or EURUSD WMCO Curncy (Bloomberg) or any successor page thereto; provided that the EUR/USD mid spot FX Rate for each Business Day falling in the Cut-off Period for such Interest Period will be deemed to be the official EUR/USD mid spot FX Rate on the Interest Cut-Off Date for such Interest Period; “FX Factor” means an amount calculated by dividing EUR 21,000,000 by the Aggregate Nominal Amount. “FX Strike” means 1.5; “Interest Cut-Off Date” means in respect of each Interest Period and the Interest Period End Date for such Interest Period, the day falling 5 Business Days prior to such Interest Period End Date. “Interest Cut-Off Period” means in respect of each Interest Period and the Interest Period End Date, the period commencing on (and including) the relevant Interest Cut-Off Date and ending on (but excluding) such Interest Period End Date. “n” means, in respect of an Interest Period, the number of Business Days within such Interest Period on which the Accrual Provision was satisfied; “N” means, in respect of an Interest Period, the aggregate number of Business Days within such Interest Period; and “Rate of Interest” means 4.15 per cent. per annum. PART D – SWAP AGREEMENT CONFIRMATION TERMS INTEREST RATE SWAP CONFIRMATION Date: 31 March 2021 (as amended and resated on 27 June 2023) To: LUMINIS Finance Plc (the “Issuer”) From: Goldman Sachs International (the “Swap Counterparty”) Re: Interest Rate Swap Transaction relating to Series 2021-06 USD 25,000,000 Range Accrual Notes due 2120 (the “Securities”) Swap reference number: LTAABBCS3333RMZLF46 Dear Sir or Madam: The purpose of this letter (this "Confirmation") is to confirm the terms and conditions of the Interest Rate Swap Transaction entered into between us on the Trade Date specified below (the "Transaction"). This Confirmation constitutes a "Confirmation" as referred to in the ISDA Master Agreement specified below. The definitions and provisions contained in the 2006 ISDA® Definitions (the "Definitions"), as published by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc., are incorporated into this Confirmation. In the event of any inconsistency between the Definitions and this Confirmation, this Confirmation will govern. References herein to a "Transaction" shall be deemed to be references to a "Swap Transaction" for the purposes of the Definitions. This Confirmation supplements, forms a part of, and is subject to, the ISDA Master Agreement dated as of the Issue Date of the Securities, as amended and supplemented from time to time (the "Agreement"), entered into between you and us by our execution of the Trust Instrument (as the same may be amended, modified and/or supplemented from time to time) dated 31 March 2021 (the “Trust Instrument”) between us and certain other persons for purposes including constituting the Securities. All provisions contained in the Agreement govern this Confirmation except as expressly modified below. Words and expressions defined in the Securities Terms Document dated 31 March 2021 relating to the Securities (as the same may be amended, modified or supplemented from time to time, the “Securities Terms Document”) will bear the same meanings in this Confirmation and, except as otherwise provided herein, in the event of any inconsistency between words and meanings defined in the Securities Terms Document and words and expressions defined in this Confirmation, this Confirmation will govern. 1. General Terms Trade Date: 12 March 2021 Effective Date: Issue Date of the Securities Termination Date: One Business Day prior to 5 April 2057 of the Securities, subject to adjustment in accordance with the Business Day Convention, and subject as provided below. Notional Amount: Outstanding Principal Amount of the Securities Business Days: London, TARGET, New York Business Day Convention: Modified Following Business Day Convention Calculation Agent: Swap Counterparty Initial Exchange: Initial Exchange Date: Issue Date of the Securities Swap Counterparty Initial Exchange Amount: USD 34,360,344.37 Issuer Initial Exchange Amount: USD 25,000,000 Fixed Amount Payments: Fixed Rate Payer: Issuer Fixed Amount Payment Dates: Each date falling one Business Day after the date on which a scheduled payment of an amount of interest is due to a holder of the Initial Charged Assets, subject to adjustment in accordance with the Business Day Convention. For the purposes of determining a Fixed Amount Payment Date and the corresponding Fixed Amount, whether a payment date or amount is “scheduled” is to be determined by reference to the terms of relevant Initial Charged Assets as at the Trade Date and disregarding any terms allowing for non-payment, deferral or adjustments to any scheduled payments and any notice or grace period in respect thereof (and, for the avoidance of doubt, a payment made in accordance with the application of any fallback following the occurrence of a disruption event in respect of a benchmark shall not constitute such a nonpayment, deferral or adjustment). Fixed Amount: In respect of each Fixed Amount Payment Date, an amount that is equal to the aggregate scheduled amounts of interest due in respect of the Initial Charged Assets, assuming no deduction for or on account of any withholding tax, back-up withholding or other tax, duties or charges of whatever nature imposed by any authority of any jurisdiction. Floating Amount Payments: Floating Rate Payer: Swap Counterparty Floating Amount Payment Dates: One Business Day prior to the Interest Payment Date in respect of the Securities. Floating Rate Payer Period End Dates: Each Interest Period End Date in respect of the Securities. Floating Amount: An amount in EUR in respect of each Floating Rate Payer Period End Date that is equal to the amount of interest payable by the Issuer in respect of the Securities. Floating Rate Payer Day Count Fraction: The Day Count Fraction applicable in respect of the Securities. Final Exchange: Swap Counterparty Final Exchange Date: One Business Day prior to the due date of the Final Redemption Amount in respect of the Securities. Swap Counterparty Final Exchange Amount: An amount that is equal to the aggregate of all Final Redemption Amounts that are payable by the Issuer in respect of the Securities on the Scheduled Maturity Date of the Securities. Issuer Final Exchange Date: One Business Day following to the due date of the principal on the Initial Charged Assets payable to the Issuer on the scheduled redemption date of the Initial Charged Assets. Issuer Final Exchange Amount: An amount that is equal to the principal on the Initial Charged Assets payable to the Issuer on the scheduled redemption date of the Initial Charged Assets. 2. Additional Provisions: (a) Early Redemption Event Trigger If the Securities fall to be redeemed pursuant to Condition 8.4 (Early Redemption Events), as specified in Part 1(n) of the Schedule to the ISDA Master Agreement, the relevant Early Redemption Trigger Date shall be deemed to be an Early Termination Date in respect of the Transaction, and in respect of such termination, (i) the Issuer is the sole Affected Party, (ii) all Transactions are Affected Transactions and (iii) in respect of this Transaction and for the purposes of determining the Close-out Amount, no cashflows shall be deemed to have been payable under this Transaction for the Realisation Period. For these purposes: (b) Determination of Early Termination Amount For the purpose of determining an Early Termination Amount under Section 6(e) of the Agreement (including in the determination of an amount payable from one party to another pursuant to Part 1(p)(i)(C)(aa), Part 1(p)(i)(D)(aa) or Part 1(q)(i) of the Schedule to the ISDA Master Agreement), the Close-out Amount in respect of the Transaction (or the relevant Affected Transaction which is a transaction on terms identical to the Transaction except for the notional amount, as the case may be) shall be determined as if the Securities have not been redeemed or cancelled prior to their scheduled Maturity Date. (c) Payment of Early Termination Amount Where an Early Termination Amount is determined in accordance with Section 6(e) of the Agreement as a result of an early redemption of the Securities in accordance with Condition 8.4 (Eary Redemption Events) thereof, and such Early Termination Amount is due from the Issuer to the Swap Counterparty, notwithstanding anything to the contrary in the Agreement, such amount shall only be payable on the Early Redemption Payment Date in accordance with Condition 5 (Application of Secured Property) of the Securities. 3. Representations: Each party will be deemed, as of the Trade Date: (a) to represent to the other party that it is entering into the Transaction for investment, financial intermediation, hedging or other commercial purposes; and (b) to agree with the other party that, so long as either party has or may have any obligation to the other party under the Transaction: (i) Non-reliance It is acting for its own account, and it has made its own independent decisions to enter into the Transaction and as to whether the Transaction is appropriate or proper for it based upon its own judgment and upon advice from such advisers as it has deemed necessary. It is not relying on any communication (written or oral) of the other party as investment advice or as a recommendation to enter into the Transaction; it being understood that information and explanations related to the terms and conditions of the Transaction will not be considered investment advice or a recommendation to enter into the Transaction. It has not received from the other party any assurance or guarantee as to the expected results of the Transaction. (ii) Evaluation and understanding It is capable of evaluating and understanding (on its own behalf or through independent professional advice), and understands and accepts, the terms, conditions and risks of the Transaction. It is also capable of assuming, and assumes, the financial and other risks of the Transaction. (iii) Hedging Each party may hedge its obligations under the Transaction by entering into another swap or similar transaction with the other party or with a third party. (iv) Status of parties The other party is not acting as a fiduciary or an advisor for it in respect of Transaction. 4. Notice and Account Details: Notice and Account Details for payments to Swap Counterparty: Swap Counterparty Notice Details: Address: Telephone no.: Email address: Attention: Swap Counterparty Account Details: Goldman Sachs International Plumtree Court 25 Shoe Lane London EC4A 4AU United Kingdom 02070513984 gs-ldn-sps @ gs.com; spcontrolldn @ ny.email.gs.com Origination Middle Office USD Reference: Luminis Finance PLC 2021-06 Intermediary Details: ROUTING CODE: CITIUS33 NAME: CITIBANK N.A. LOCATION: NEW YORK Final Beneficiary Details ROUTING CODE: GSILGB2X NAME: GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL LOCATION: 40616408 Bank-to-Bank Information ABA: 021000089 Notice and Account Details for payments to Issuer: Issuer Notice Details Address: Telephone no.: Email address: Attention: Issuer Account Details: Luminis Finance Plc 32 Molesworth Street Dublin 2 Ireland +353 1697 3200 mfdublin @ maples.com The Directors USD Beneficiary Bank: BNY Mellon, New York Beneficiary Bank Swift: IRVTUS3N Beneficiary Bank Account number: 8033093455 Final Beneficiary: The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch Final Beneficiary Swift: IRVTGB2X Reference: Luminis Finance Plc Series 2021-06 (XS XS2321650140). EUR Beneficiary Bank: BNY Mellon, Frankfurt Beneficiary Bank Swift: IRVTDEFX Beneficiary Bank Account number: DE84503303004672009710 Final Beneficiary: The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch Final Beneficiary Swift: IRVTGB2X Reference: Luminis Finance Plc Series 2021-06 (XS XS2321650140). Please confirm your agreement to be bound by the terms of the foregoing by executing a copy of this Confirmation and returning it to us at the contact information listed above. Yours sincerely, _________________________ For and on behalf of GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL Confirmed as of the date first above written: LUMINIS Finance Plc by: ___________________ Authorised Signature Name: Title: PART E – CSA TERMS Set out below are the relevant elections in respect of Paragraph 11 of the Credit Support Annex, insofar as they deviate from the CSA Terms Module. Paragraph 11. Elections and Variables (a) Base Currency and Eligible Currency. (i) “Base Currency”: Per the CSA Terms Module. (ii) “Eligible Currency” means the Base Currency and Euro (“EUR”), pounds sterling (“GBP”), Canadian dollars (“CAD”), Japanese Yen (“JPY”) and Swiss Francs (“CHF”). (b) Credit Support Obligations. (i) Delivery Amount, Return Amount and Credit Support Amount. Per the CSA Terms Module. (ii) Eligible Credit Support. The following items will qualify as Eligible Credit Support for the party specified: Party A Party B Valuation Percentage (A) cash in an Eligible Currency Applicable Not Applicable 100% (B) Government or agency bonds in an Eligible Currency issued by a government or a government agency (as the case may be) in an Eligible Country Applicable Not Applicable 99% (C) The Initial Charged Assets Applicable Applicable 80% For the purposes of this Paragraph 11(b)(ii): (1) “Eligible Country” means Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. (2) “Additional Country”: Not Applicable. (iii) Thresholds. (A) “Independent Amount”: means, with respect to Party A and Party B, zero. (B) “Threshold”: means, with respect to Party A and Party B, zero. 28 (C) “Minimum Transfer Amount” means, with respect to Party A and Party B, USD 100,000; provided that if an Event of Default or Potential Event of Default under this Agreement has occurred and is continuing with respect to a party or an Additional Termination Event under this Agreement has occurred with respect to which a party is the sole Affected Party, the Minimum Transfer Amount with respect to such party shall be zero. (D) Rounding. Subject to Paragraph 11(b)(i)(A)(II), each Delivery Amount or Return Amount shall be rounded up to the nearest whole denomination of such Eligible Credit Support or Equivalent Credit Support. (c) Valuation and Timing. Per the CSA Terms Module provided that “Valuation Date” means each Local Business Day from and including the Issue Date to but excluding the Maturity Date. For these purposes, “Local Business Day” means London and TARGET. End of Inside Information ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 20-Jun-2023 GMT/BST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Luminis Finance Public Limited Company 32 Molesworth Street D02 Y512 Dublin Ireland ISIN: XS2321650140 Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF) EQS News ID: 1661265 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1661265 20-Jun-2023 GMT/BST