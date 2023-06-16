EQS-News: STRABAG SE: All agenda items of 19th Annual General Meeting approved, Strategy 2030 presented

EQS-News: STRABAG SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM STRABAG SE: All agenda items of 19th Annual General Meeting approved, Strategy 2030 presented 16.06.2023 / 13:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ STRABAG SE: All agenda items of 19th Annual General Meeting approved, Strategy 2030 presented • Dividend of EUR 2.00 per share, 43% payout ratio • Capital measures to reduce share of Rasperia to below 25% unanimously adopted • Presentation of Strategy 2030: People. Planet. Progress. STRABAG SE, the publicly listed European technology group for construction services, held its 19th Annual General Meeting in Vienna today in the form of an in-person event. The Annual General Meeting resolved, among other things, to distribute a dividend of EUR 2.00 per (dividend-bearing) share for the 2022 financial year and to implement capital measures to reduce the shareholding of MKAO “Rasperia Trading Limited” to below 25%. “Despite the continuing interest rate turnaround, we were able to report new record figures in 2022 and clearly achieve our strategic margin target. We are distributing 43% of our net income after minorities to our shareholders, which corresponds to an attractive dividend yield of 5.2%. We welcome the broad support for the implementation of the proposed capital measures and are convinced that the reduction of Rasperia’s shareholding will significantly help to prevent any potential damage to the company,” says Klemens Haselsteiner, CEO of STRABAG SE. The Management Board of STRABAG SE today proposed a series of capital measures to the Annual General Meeting that would reduce the shareholding of MKAO “Rasperia Trading Limited” – a company controlled by the sanctioned Russian citizen Oleg Deripaska – to below 25%. The move is intended to reduce relevant drawbacks and risks for the company. The resolution items for this agenda item were adopted unanimously. As part of a conditional distribution from the reserves of STRABAG SE, shareholders will be able to choose between a distribution in cash or in the form of new shares, whereby the Management Board of STRABAG SE would welcome shareholders choosing the share option. In any case, the intention of these measures is not to reduce the free float. Implementation of the capital measures is contingent upon several conditions and will be completed in the first quarter of 2024 at the earliest. The company will provide separate information on the technical details at a later date. In addition to these agenda items, the Annual General Meeting also approved the remuneration report for 2022 and formally approved the actions of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2022 financial year. KPMG Austria GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Linz, was elected as auditor of the financial statements and auditor of the consolidated financial statements for the 2023 financial year. Strategy 2030 Last year, STRABAG announced its new “Work On Progress” mission and its goal of becoming climate neutral along the entire value chain by 2040. The new Group strategy, People. Planet. Progress., was developed on this basis and already provides an answer as to how this vision is to become a reality. Klemens Haselsteiner, CEO of STRABAG SE, comments on the new strategy: “We plan to grow profitably and to achieve real added value for people and planet. We want to be a pioneer in climate-friendly construction, actively shape the energy transition and sustainably reinforce our technology leadership. We are convinced that we will be able to build on our previous achievements and have set ourselves the ambitious goal of attaining an EBIT margin of 6% by 2030.” People. Planet. Progress. These are our guideposts pointing us in the right direction. On this basis, we define six key strategic topics to concentrate on until 2030: focus on employees, global-local presence, circular economy, expertise in the energy sector, technology leadership and real net output ratio. The new strategy was presented to the public for the first time at the 19th Annual General Meeting. Further information and an interview with Klemens Haselsteiner on the new strategy can be found at https://work-on-progress.strabag.com/en/strategy-2030. STRABAG SE is a European-based technology group for construction services, a leader in innovation and financial strength. 