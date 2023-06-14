EQS-AFR: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Release of Financial Reports Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Release of a Financial report 14.06.2023 / 08:13 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Kapsch TrafficCom AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1] https://www.kapsch.net/_Resources/Persistent/8caeaa23eaee8a4973ae8e215a256492169a72ba/KTC_2023-03-31-de.zip ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 14.06.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Kapsch TrafficCom AG Am Europlatz 2 1120 Vienna Austria Internet: www.kapschtraffic.com End of News EQS News Service 1656397 14.06.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.kapsch.net/_Resources/Persistent/8caeaa23eaee8a4973ae8e215a256492169a72ba/KTC_2023-03-31-de.zip