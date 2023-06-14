EQS-AFR: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Release of Financial Reports Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Release of a Financial report 14.06.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Kapsch TrafficCom AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://www.kapsch.net/_Resources/Persistent/e2588d0ff70a8961778ab7fdb3576a8c3ea2e5dd/KTC_Jahresfinanzbericht_GJ2022-23.pdf Language: English Address: [2] https://www.kapsch.net/_Resources/Persistent/90c3cb284b9d4a9b88b312afc213bd7b603b976d/KTC_Annual_Financial_Statements_2022-23.pdf ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 14.06.2023 CET/CEST ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Kapsch TrafficCom AG Am Europlatz 2 1120 Vienna Austria Internet: www.kapschtraffic.com End of News EQS News Service 1656391 14.06.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.kapsch.net/_Resources/Persistent/e2588d0ff70a8961778ab7fdb3576a8c3ea2e5dd/KTC_Jahresfinanzbericht_GJ2022-23.pdf 2. https://www.kapsch.net/_Resources/Persistent/90c3cb284b9d4a9b88b312afc213bd7b603b976d/KTC_Annual_Financial_Statements_2022-23.pdf