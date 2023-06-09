EQS-Adhoc: EPH Group AG: Subscription Period for EPH Group AG Tourism Corporate Bond starts 19 June

EQS-Ad-hoc: EPH Group AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt EPH Group AG: Subscription Period for EPH Group AG Tourism Corporate Bond starts 19 June 09-Jun-2023 / 16:15 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Subscription Period for EPH Group AG Tourism Corporate Bond starts 19 June Vienna, June 09, 2023 – The subscription period for EPH Group AG bond will start June 19 and is expected to run until July 13, 2023, but may be terminated earlier (ISIN: DE000A3LJCB4 / WKN: A3LJCB). The Vienna-based tourism enterprise launches a corporate bond for a total volume of up to €50 million and a term of seven years. The interest of 10% p.a. is paid out monthly. With a denomination of €1,000, the bond is aimed at both institutional and private investors. The bond can be subscribed in Austria at banks and online brokers via the subscription tool "FirstPlace" of Wiener Börse AG (Vienna Stock Exchange) and in Germany at selected banking and distribution partners instead of via "DirectPlace" of Deutsche Börse AG as reported on June 7. End of ad hoc notification Media / Investor Relations Contact: max. Equity Marketing GmbH Maximilian Fischer Marienplatz 2 80331 Munich Telephone: +49 89 139 2889 0 Email: m.fischer @ max-em.de End of Inside Information ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 09-Jun-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: EPH Group AG Gumpendorfer Straße 26 1060 Vienna Germany E-mail: info @ eph-group.com Internet: www.eph-group.com ISIN: DE000A3LJCB4 WKN: A3LJCB Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF) EQS News ID: 1653855 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1653855 09-Jun-2023 CET/CEST