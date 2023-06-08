EQS-AFR: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG / Release of Financial Reports AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release of a Financial report 08.06.2023 / 07:11 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://ats.net/download/jahresfinanzbericht-2022-23/?wpdmdl=29962&refresh=648160d6f1f591686200534 Language: English Address: [2] https://ats.net/en/download/annual-financial-report-2022-23/?wpdmdl=29963&refresh=648160b34e1ee1686200499 ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 08.06.2023 CET/CEST ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG Fabriksgasse 13 8700 Leoben Austria Internet: www.ats.net End of News EQS News Service 1652117 08.06.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://ats.net/download/jahresfinanzbericht-2022-23/?wpdmdl=29962&refresh=648160d6f1f591686200534 2. https://ats.net/en/download/annual-financial-report-2022-23/?wpdmdl=29963&refresh=648160b34e1ee1686200499