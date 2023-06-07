EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG: Summary of the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting

Summary of the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting The following resolutions were adopted at the Annual General Meeting of Telekom Austria AG on June 7, 2023: • Distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.32 per eligible no par value share; i.e., a total dividend payment of EUR 212,640,000.-. The remainder of the profit of the fiscal year 2022 amounts to EUR 421,945,000.00 and will be carried forward onto new account. • Discharge of the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for fiscal year 2022. • Compensation for the members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal year 2022. • Elections to the Supervisory Board: • Ms Edith Hlawati shall be elected until the termination of such shareholders' meeting that resolves upon the discharge for the business year 2026 • Ms Karin Exner-Wöhrer shall be elected until the termination of such shareholders' meeting that resolves upon the discharge for the business year 2025 • Mr Stefan Fürnsinn shall be elected until the termination of such shareholders' meeting that resolves upon the discharge for the business year 2025 • Mr Carlos Jose Garcia Moreno Elizondo shall be elected until the termination of such shareholders' meeting that resolves upon the discharge for the business year 2025 • Mr Alejandro Cantu Jimenez J.D. shall be elected until the termination of such shareholders' meeting that resolves upon the discharge for the business year 2024 • Mr Oscar Von Hauske Solis shall be elected until the termination of such shareholders' meeting that resolves upon the discharge for the business year 2025 • Election of Ernst & Young Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft m.b.H. as auditor and Group auditor for the fiscal year 2023. • Approval of the Remuneration Report 2022 of the Management Board and of the Supervisory Board.