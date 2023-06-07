EQS-DD: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Hartwig Löger, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 07.06.2023 / 17:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬─────────┐ │ Title: │ │ ├───────────────┼─────────┤ │ First name: │ Hartwig │ ├───────────────┼─────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Löger │ └───────────────┴─────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the Managing Board, Deputy Chairman of the │ │ │ Managing Board │ └───────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌──────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe │ └──────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 549300JCRU23I1THU176 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000908504 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬───────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 23.90 EUR │ 248 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 23.90 EUR │ 250 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 23.90 EUR │ 230 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 23.90 EUR │ 229 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 23.90 EUR │ 76 Units │ └───────────┴───────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌───────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├───────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 23.90 EUR │ 1033 Units │ └───────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 07/06/2023; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬───────────────────────┐ │ Name: │ Vienna Stock Exchange │ ├───────┼───────────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ XWBO │ └───────┴───────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 07.06.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Schottenring 30 1010 Vienna Austria Internet: www.vig.com End of News EQS News Service 83719 07.06.2023 CET/CEST