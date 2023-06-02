EQS-DD: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Dr. Günter Geyer, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 02.06.2023 / 15:46 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬────────┐ │ Title: │ Dr. │ ├───────────────┼────────┤ │ First name: │ Günter │ ├───────────────┼────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Geyer │ └───────────────┴────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬───────────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Chairman of the Supervisory Board │ └───────────┴───────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌──────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe │ └──────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 549300JCRU23I1THU176 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000908504 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬───────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 24.20 EUR │ 155 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 24.20 EUR │ 210 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 24.20 EUR │ 228 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 24.20 EUR │ 228 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 24.20 EUR │ 86 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 24.25 EUR │ 230 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 24.25 EUR │ 113 Units │ └───────────┴───────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌─────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├─────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 24.2137 EUR │ 1250 Units │ └─────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 02/06/2023; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬───────────────────────┐ │ Name: │ Vienna Stock Exchange │ ├───────┼───────────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ XWBO │ └───────┴───────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 02.06.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Schottenring 30 1010 Vienna Austria Internet: www.vig.com End of News EQS News Service 83595 02.06.2023 CET/CEST