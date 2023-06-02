EQS-News: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG wins Vienna Stock Exchange ATX Award

EQS-News: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG wins Vienna Stock Exchange ATX Award 02.06.2023 / 11:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ SBO wins Vienna Stock Exchange ATX Award Ternitz/Vienna, 2 June 2023. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO) was awarded first place in the main category “ATX” at the Vienna Stock Exchange Awards. After three third places in the ATX Award in 2011, 2012 and 2017, as well as third place in the Journalist Award 2020, the top position in the most prestigious discipline was achieved this year. The independent jury of analysts from the Austrian Association for Financial Analysis (ÖVFA) cited compelling financial reporting, investor relations, strategy and positioning, and corporate governance as reasons for their decision. Market-related factors, such as top performance in 2022 and relative liquidity, also tipped the scales in favor. Gerald Grohmann, CEO of SBO: “The year 2022 was driven by both strong market dynamics and customer demand. Through solid communication and professional positioning in the capital market, we were able to achieve a high level of visibility for our Company. We are delighted to receive this award, which is also proof that the Vienna Stock Exchange is an excellent trading venue for an international company like SBO. I would like to thank the team of the Vienna Stock Exchange, and also my dedicated team, with whom we will continue to consistently pursue our path to success with Strategy 2030.” https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=a431da4837ad5b6df06d6794781a6810 Photo: f.l.t.r. Finance Minister Magnus Brunner, SBO CEO Gerald Grohmann, Stock Exchange CEO Christoph Boschan on the red carpet Photo Credit: Vienna Stock Exchange/APA-Fotoservice/Hinterramskogler/ Schedl https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=300008c07b64f5b2b768352cd28a9d9d Photo: f.l.t.r. SBO CEO Gerald Grohmann, Communications Consultant Ildiko Füredi-Kolarik, SBO Group General Counsel Andreas Böcskör with the ATX Award Photo Credit: Vienna Stock Exchange/APA-Fotoservice/ Schedl SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT Aktiengesellschaft (SBO) is a globally operating group of companies and world market leader in the manufacture of high-alloy, non-magnetic stainless steels. The SBO Group is engaged in high-precision production of stainless steels as special components for the oil, gas and other industries by applying innovative and additive technologies. The SBO Group is equally recognized worldwide for its directional drilling tools and equipment for well completion. With its subsidiaries and more than 1,500 employees worldwide, the Group is successfully positioned in technologically demanding, profitable niches. The Group is headquartered in Ternitz, Austria. Making an active contribution to energy transition is a key element of the Group's Strategy 2030. More detailed information on the Strategy 2030 and sustainable management (ESG) is available in the Annual Report 2022 at https://www.sbo.at/publikationen. Further inquiry note: Andreas Böcskör, Group Communications Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Phone: +43 2630 315 ext. 252 E-mail: [1]a.boecskoer @ sbo.co.at Ildiko Füredi-Kolarik Metrum Communications GmbH Phone: +43 1 504 69 87 ext. 351 E-mail: [2]i.fueredi @ metrum.at ═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 02.06.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Hauptstrasse 2 2630 Ternitz Austria Phone: +43 (0)2630/315110 Fax: +43 (0)2630/315101 E-mail: sboe @ sbo.co.at Internet: http://www.sbo.at ISIN: AT0000946652 Indices: ATX Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1648349 End of News EQS News Service 1648349 02.06.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. a.boecskoer @ sbo.co.at 2. i.fueredi @ metrum.at