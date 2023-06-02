EQS-News: Lenzing AG: Lenzing awarded sustainability prize by the Vienna Stock Exchange

Lenzing awarded sustainability prize by the Vienna Stock Exchange • Vienna Stock Exchange VÖNIX Sustainability Award 2023 goes to Lenzing • Winner of the category "Industrials" • Lenzing is clearly on course to achieve group-wide carbon neutrality, while rapidly driving forward the transition to circularity Lenzing – The Lenzing Group, a world-leading provider of specialty fibers for the textile and nonwoven industries, received the Vienna Stock Exchange VÖNIX Sustainability Award at a ceremony yesterday evening. This is Austria’s most important sustainability prize for top companies listed on the stock market and was awarded to Lenzing for obtaining first place in the “Industrials” category. The prestigious prize recognizes companies that excel on the capital market due to their outstanding sustainability performance. The Lenzing Group achieved the best scoring in its category according to the VBV (Austrian sustainability index), which is the sustainability benchmark of the Austrian stock market. Other well-known environmental organizations and rating agencies such as CDP, EcoVadis and MSCI recognized Lenzing’s efforts in the field of sustainability and the transformation to circularity in 2022. “We are very proud to receive this award, which recognizes our continuous commitment to sustainability. We now plan to make the next move and forge ahead with the transition from a linear to a circular economy model. As champions of sustainability, we know that change is vital in the textile and nonwoven industries in moving towards a circular economy,” comments Christian Skilich, Member of the Managing Board at the Lenzing Group. Lenzing has also made valuable progress towards meeting its climate targets. One example is the recent announcement of its acquisition of a biomass power plant to supply energy to the site in Burgenland. At its Heiligenkreuz facility, the Lenzing Group produces environmentally friendly TENCEL™ and VEOCEL™ branded lyocell fibers for the textile and nonwoven industries, as well as a variety of premium fibers including TENCEL™ brand with x REFIBRA™ technology and carbon-neutral TENCEL™ branded lyocell fibers. The exclusive use of biomass from the nearby power station will enable the site to reduce its carbon emissions associated with energy use by some 50,000 tons of CO[2] annually. Lenzing’s specialty fibers contribute to significantly lower carbon emissions throughout the supply chain, helping brands and retailers in particular to meet their climate and sustainability targets. Lenzing also plans to continue focusing on achieving profitable growth in its specialty products and will keep pressing ahead with the issue of recycling, thus making a valuable contribution to the transformation of the textile and clothing industry from a linear to a circular economy model. For more information on the Lenzing Group’s sustainability targets, progress and other prestigious awards for its sustainable products and services, please see the online Sustainability Report 2022 at [1]reports.lenzing.com/sustainability-report/2022/index.html. Photo download: [2] https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=KdW2x4MKn73R PIN: KdW2x4MKn73R Your contact for Public Relations: Investor Relations: Dominic Köfner Sébastien Knus Vice President Corporate Vice President Capital Markets Communications & Public Affairs Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria Phone +43 664 8281576 Phone +43 7672 701 2743 E-mail [4]s.knus @ lenzing.com E-mail media @ lenzing.com Web [5] www.lenzing.com Web [3] www.lenzing.com About the Lenzing Group The Lenzing Group stands for ecologically responsible production of specialty fibers made from the renewable raw material wood. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group’s high-quality fibers form the basis for a variety of textile applications ranging from elegant clothing to versatile denims and high-performance sports clothing. Due to their consistent high quality, their biodegradability and compostability Lenzing fibers are also highly suitable for hygiene products and agricultural applications. The business model of the Lenzing Group goes far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, creating added value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for the efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions to help redirect the textile sector towards a closed-loop economy. In order to reduce the speed of global warming and to accomplish the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement and the “Green Deal” of the EU Commission, Lenzing has a clear vision: namely to make a zero-carbon future come true. Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2022 Revenue: EUR 2.57 bn Nominal capacity: 1,145,000 tonnes Number of employees (headcount): 8,301 TENCEL™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™, REFIBRA™, ECOVERO™, LENZING MODAL™, LENZING VISCOSE™, MICROMODAL™ and PROMODAL™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG.