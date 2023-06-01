EQS-DD: Austrian Anadi Bank AG: Dr Christian Kubitschek, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 01.06.2023 / 14:54 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬────────────┐ │ Title: │ Dr │ ├───────────────┼────────────┤ │ First name: │ Christian │ ├───────────────┼────────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Kubitschek │ └───────────────┴────────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬─────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the managing body │ └───────────┴─────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌────────────────────────┐ │ Austrian Anadi Bank AG │ └────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900DADVVDC7X65L89 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬─────────────────┐ │ Type: │ Debt instrument │ ├───────┼─────────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000A1ZT93 │ └───────┴─────────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌──────────┬────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├──────────┼────────────┤ │ 100.70 % │ 175000 EUR │ └──────────┴────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌──────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├──────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 100.70 % │ 175000 EUR │ └──────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 01/06/2023; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬───────────────────────┐ │ Name: │ Vienna Stock Exchange │ ├───────┼───────────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ XWBO │ └───────┴───────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 01.06.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Austrian Anadi Bank AG Domgasse 5 9020 Klagenfurt Austria Internet: anadibank.com End of News EQS News Service 83559 01.06.2023 CET/CEST