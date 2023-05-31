EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 31.05.2023 / 11:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 London, 30.5.2023 Overview ☐ Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City: Wilmington Country: United States of America (USA) 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 26.5.2023 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting through Total number rights financial/other Total of voting attached to instruments (7.B.1 + of both rights of shares (7.A) 7.B.2) in % issuer (7.A + 7.B) Resulting situation on the date on 1,49 % 2,32 % 3,80 % 111 732 343 which threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous 1,53 % 2,48 % 4,01 % notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000831706 1 660 306 1,49 % US9676621074 185 0,00 % SUBTOTAL A 1 660 491 1,49 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of voting instrument Period rights that may be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised Securities Open N/A 1 109 508 0,99 % Lending Call Option 16/06/2023 N/A 900 000 0,81 % Future 15/12/2023 N/A 25 463 0,02 % SUBTOTAL B.1 2 034 971 1,82 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number of % of instrument Date Period Cash voting voting Settlement rights rights Call Option 06/06/2023 N/A Cash 736 0,00 % Call Warrant 31/12/2030 N/A Cash 41 688 0,04 % Swap 16/05/2033 N/A Cash 311 761 0,28 % Put Option 16/06/2023 N/A Physisch 200 000 0,18 % SUBTOTAL B.2 554 185 0,50 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares held Financial/other Total No. Name controlled by directly instruments held of No. (%) directly (%) both (%) 1 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 2 Goldman Sachs (UK) 1 L.L.C. 3 Goldman Sachs Group 2 UK Limited 4 Goldman Sachs 3 0,07 % 1,99 % 2,06 % International 5 Goldman Sachs & Co. 1 0,00 % 0,17 % 0,17 % LLC 6 GSAM Holdings LLC 1 7 Goldman Sachs Asset 6 0,87 % 0,00 % 0,87 % Management, L.P. 8 Goldman Sachs Bank 1 USA 9 Goldman Sachs Bank 8 0,00 % 0,16 % 0,16 % Europe SE Goldman Sachs Asset 10 Management Holdings 6 LLC Goldman Sachs Asset 11 Management UK 10 Holdings I Ltd Goldman Sachs Asset 12 Management UK 11 Holdings II Ltd Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings 13 I B.V. / Goldman 12 Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. Goldman Sachs Asset 14 Management Holdings 13 0,30 % 0,00 % 0,30 % B.V. 15 GSAMI Holdings I LLC 6 16 GSAMI Holdings II 15 Ltd Goldman Sachs Asset 17 Management 16 International Holdings Ltd Goldman Sachs Asset 18 Management 17 0,25 % 0,00 % 0,25 % International 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: - London am 30.5.2023 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 31.05.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wienerberger AG Wienerbergerplatz 1 1100 Wien Austria Internet: www.wienerberger.com End of News EQS News Service 1645371 31.05.2023 CET/CEST