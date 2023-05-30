EQS-AFR: Flughafen Wien AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Flughafen Wien AG / Release of Financial Reports Flughafen Wien AG: Release of a Financial report 30.05.2023 / 17:50 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Flughafen Wien AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1] https://www.viennaairport.com/unternehmen/investor_relations/publikationen_und_berichte Language: English Address: [2] https://www.viennaairport.com/en/company/investor_relations/publications_and_reports_1 Remarks: The executed amendment relates to the statement of the members of the Management Board in accordance with Section 124 (1) Z3 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act 2018 to clarify that the statement on page 276 of the annual financial report in English refers to the separate financial statements. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 30.05.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Flughafen Wien AG Postfach 1 1300 Wien-Flughafen Austria Internet: http://www.viennaairport.com End of News EQS News Service 1645233 30.05.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.viennaairport.com/unternehmen/investor_relations/publikationen_und_berichte 2. https://www.viennaairport.com/en/company/investor_relations/publications_and_reports_1