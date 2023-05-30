EQS-DD: UNIQA Insurance Group AG: Dr. Erik Leyers, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 30.05.2023 / 17:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬────────┐ │ Title: │ Dr. │ ├───────────────┼────────┤ │ First name: │ Erik │ ├───────────────┼────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Leyers │ └───────────────┴────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬─────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the managing body │ └───────────┴─────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌──────────────────────────┐ │ UNIQA Insurance Group AG │ └──────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900OOW8ELHOXWZP82 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000821103 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌──────────┬────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├──────────┼────────────┤ │ 8.12 EUR │ 1100 Units │ └──────────┴────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌──────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├──────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 8.12 EUR │ 1100 Units │ └──────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 30/05/2023; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬───────────────────────┐ │ Name: │ Vienna Stock Exchange │ ├───────┼───────────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ XVIE │ └───────┴───────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 30.05.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: UNIQA Insurance Group AG Untere Donaustraße 21 1029 Vienna Austria Internet: www.uniqagroup.com End of News EQS News Service 83479 30.05.2023 CET/CEST