EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Dublin, Ireland, 25.5.2023 Overview ☐ Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: FMR LLC City: Wilmington, Delaware Country: United States of America (the) 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 24.5.2023 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting through Total number rights financial/other Total of voting attached to instruments (7.B.1 + of both rights of shares (7.A) 7.B.2) in % issuer (7.A + 7.B) Resulting situation on the date on 5,69 % 0,25 % 5,94 % 111 732 343 which threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous 5,94 % 0,00 % 5,94 % notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000831706 6 357 868 5,69 % SUBTOTAL A 6 357 868 5,69 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of voting instrument Period rights that may be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised Stock Loan NA NA 281 300 0,25 % SUBTOTAL B.1 281 300 0,25 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares held Financial/other Total No. Name controlled by directly instruments held of both No. (%) directly (%) (%) 1 FMR LLC 2 FIAM Holdings LLC 1 3 FIAM LLC 2 1,08 % 1,08 % Fidelity 4 Institutional Asset 2 0,41 % 0,41 % Management Trust Company Fidelity Management 5 & Research Company 1 4,01 % 4,01 % LLC FMR Investment 6 Management (UK) 5 0,26 % 0,26 % Limited 7 Fidelity Management 1 0,18 % 0,18 % Trust Company 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: 4% threshold crossed upwards by a controlled undertaking. Dublin, Ireland am 25.5.2023