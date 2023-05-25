EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 25.05.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 London, 25.5.2023 Overview ☐ Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: BlackRock, Inc. City: Wilmington Country: U.S.A. 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 24.5.2023 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting through Total rights financial/other Total of number of attached to instruments (7.B.1 + both in voting shares (7.A) 7.B.2) % (7.A + rights of 7.B) issuer Resulting situation on the date on which 3,29 % 0,74 % 4,03 % 111 732 threshold was crossed 343 / reached Position of previous notification (if 3,18 % 0,75 % 3,92 % applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000831706 3 677 151 3,29 % SUBTOTAL A 3 677 151 3,29 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of voting instrument Period rights that may rights be acquired if the instrument is exercised Securities Lent N/A N/A 699 805 0,63 % SUBTOTAL B.1 699 805 0,63 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number of % of instrument Date Period Cash voting voting Settlement rights rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 130 615 0,12 % SUBTOTAL B.2 130 615 0,12 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares Financial/other Total No. Name controlled by held instruments held of both No. directly directly (%) (%) (%) 1 BlackRock, Inc. 2 BlackRock Holdco 2, 1 Inc. 3 BlackRock Financial 2 Management, Inc. BlackRock 4 International 3 Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey 5 International Holdings 4 L.P. 6 BlackRock Australia 5 Holdco Pty. Ltd. BlackRock Investment 7 Management (Australia) 6 Limited 8 Trident Merger, LLC 1 9 BlackRock Investment 8 Management, LLC 10 BlackRock 5 Holdco 3, LLC 11 BlackRock 10 Cayman 1 LP 12 BlackRock Cayman West 11 Bay Finco Limited 13 BlackRock Cayman West 12 Bay IV Limited 14 BlackRock Group 13 Limited 15 BlackRock Finance 14 Europe Limited BlackRock Investment 16 Management (UK) 15 Limited 17 BlackRock 15 (Netherlands) B.V. BlackRock Asset 18 Management Deutschland 17 AG 19 BlackRock Advisors 15 (UK) Limited 20 BlackRock Canada 10 Holdings LP 21 BlackRock Canada 20 Holdings ULC BlackRock Asset 22 Management Canada 21 Limited 23 BlackRock Holdco 4, 3 LLC 24 BlackRock Holdco 6, 23 LLC 25 BlackRock Delaware 24 Holdings Inc. 26 BlackRock Fund 25 Advisors BlackRock 27 Institutional Trust 25 Company, National Association 28 Amethyst Intermediate 9 LLC 29 Aperio Holdings LLC 28 30 Aperio Group, LLC 29 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. going above 4% London am 25.5.2023 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 25.05.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wienerberger AG Wienerbergerplatz 1 1100 Wien Austria Internet: www.wienerberger.com End of News EQS News Service 1642041 25.05.2023 CET/CEST