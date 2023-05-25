EQS-AFR: EVN AG: Release of a Financial report

EVN AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://www.evn.at/publikationen Language: English Address: [2] https://www.evn.at/publications