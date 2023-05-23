EQS-DD: Raiffeisen-Landesbank Steiermark AG: Bernd Veronig, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 23.05.2023 / 14:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬─────────┐ │ Title: │ │ ├───────────────┼─────────┤ │ First name: │ Bernd │ ├───────────────┼─────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Veronig │ └───────────────┴─────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌─────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Raiffeisen-Landesbank Steiermark AG │ └─────────────────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900UNUKYZ9HND3309 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬─────────────────┐ │ Type: │ Debt instrument │ ├───────┼─────────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT000B093794 │ └───────┴─────────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌──────────┬──────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├──────────┼──────────────┤ │ 100 % │ 10000.00 EUR │ └──────────┴──────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌───────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├───────┼───────────────────┤ │ 100 % │ 10000.00 EUR │ └───────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 05/10/2022; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌─────────────────────────┐ │ Outside a trading venue │ └─────────────────────────┘