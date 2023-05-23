EQS-DD: Raiffeisen-Landesbank Steiermark AG: MMag. Martin Schaller, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 23.05.2023 / 13:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬──────────┐ │ Title: │ MMag. │ ├───────────────┼──────────┤ │ First name: │ Martin │ ├───────────────┼──────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Schaller │ └───────────────┴──────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬─────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the managing body │ └───────────┴─────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌─────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Raiffeisen-Landesbank Steiermark AG │ └─────────────────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900UNUKYZ9HND3309 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬─────────────────┐ │ Type: │ Debt instrument │ ├───────┼─────────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT000B093877 │ └───────┴─────────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬───────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 100.2 EUR │ 50000 EUR │ └───────────┴───────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌──────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├──────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 100.2000 EUR │ 50000.0000 EUR │ └──────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 23/01/2023; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌─────────────────────────┐ │ Outside a trading venue │ └─────────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 23.05.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Raiffeisen-Landesbank Steiermark AG Radetzkystraße 15 8010 Graz Austria Internet: https://www.raiffeisen.at/stmk/rlb/de/privatkunden.html End of News EQS News Service 83341 23.05.2023 CET/CEST