EQS-DD: Telekom Austria AG: Alejandro Douglass Plater, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 05.05.2023 / 16:03 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬────────────────────┐ │ Title: │ │ ├───────────────┼────────────────────┤ │ First name: │ Alejandro Douglass │ ├───────────────┼────────────────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Plater │ └───────────────┴────────────────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬─────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the managing body │ └───────────┴─────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌────────────────────┐ │ Telekom Austria AG │ └────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900KCNFQU5OJH7L33 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌──────────────┬───────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├──────────────┼───────┤ │ Description: │ Share │ └──────────────┴───────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌──────────┬─────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├──────────┼─────────────┤ │ 7.08 EUR │ 12000 Units │ └──────────┴─────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌──────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├──────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 7.08 EUR │ 12000 Units │ └──────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 05/05/2023; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬────────┐ │ Name: │ Vienna │ ├───────┼────────┤ │ MIC: │ XWBO │ └───────┴────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 05.05.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Telekom Austria AG Lassallestrasse 9 1020 Vienna Austria Internet: www.a1.group End of News EQS News Service 83007 05.05.2023 CET/CEST