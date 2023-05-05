EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Sophia Ankershofen, buy

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬─────────────┐ │ Title: │ │ ├───────────────┼─────────────┤ │ First name: │ Sophia │ ├───────────────┼─────────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Ankershofen │ └───────────────┴─────────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Person closely associated with: │ ├───────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Title: │ Dr. │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ First name: │ Nikolaus │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Ankershofen │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌────────────────────────┐ │ Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG │ └────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 5299001AMHDLKUM80611 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000938204 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌────────────┬───────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 142.80 EUR │ 5 Units │ └────────────┴───────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌──────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├──────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 142.8000 EUR │ 5 Units │ └──────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 03/05/2023; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬────────────────────┐ │ Name: │ Tradegate Exchange │ ├───────┼────────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ TGAT │ └───────┴────────────────────┘