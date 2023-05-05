EQS-DD: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH, FN 170439x, Pledge of 8,227,831 shares

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 05.05.2023 / 12:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌──────────────────────┬────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Name and legal form: │ KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH, FN 170439x │ └──────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌─────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Person closely associated with: │ ├───────────────┬─────────────────────────────┤ │ Title: │ Mag. │ ├───────────────┼─────────────────────────────┤ │ First name: │ Andreas │ ├───────────────┼─────────────────────────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Hämmerle │ ├───────────────┼─────────────────────────────┤ │ Position: │ Member of the managing body │ └───────────────┴─────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌──────────────────────┐ │ Kapsch TrafficCom AG │ └──────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900PD3SI453KAW989 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT000KAPSCH9 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌────────────────────────────┐ │ Pledge of 8,227,831 shares │ └────────────────────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌──────────┬───────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ └──────────┴───────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌────────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├────────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ not numberable │ not numberable │ └────────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 27/04/2023; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌─────────────────────────┐ │ Outside a trading venue │ └─────────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 05.05.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Kapsch TrafficCom AG Am Europlatz 2 1120 Vienna Austria Internet: www.kapschtraffic.com End of News EQS News Service 82931 05.05.2023 CET/CEST