EQS-CMS: Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Wienerberger AG / Publication: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares according to § 119 (9) BörseG Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow 03.05.2023 / 19:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Wienerberger AG Share Buyback 2023 - Publication pursuant to Sec. 7 para 4 Publication Regulation 2018 Based on the authorization granted by the 153rd Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2022 pursuant to sect. 65 para. 1 item (8) of the Stock Corporation Act, which was published via an electronic information dissemination system on 3 May 2022 and in the Federal Gazette of Wiener Zeitung on 5 May 2022, the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG on 28 March 2023 decided to buy back own ordinary bearer shares of the Company at their market price via the Vienna Stock Exchange between 31 March 2023 (inclusive) and presumably 3 May 2023 (inclusive) (the "Share Buyback"). The Share Buyback foresees that a total of up to 1,000,000 shares, corresponding to up to approx. 0.9% of the share capital, can be bought back at a price of between EUR 1.00 and EUR 32.50 per share. The Managing Board of Wienerberger AG hereby announces the completion of the Share Buyback as of 3 May 2023 as envisaged. In total 976,600 Wienerberger AG bearer shares have been repurchased until and including 3 May 2023. Overview on the results of the Share Buyback Number of repurchased shares: 976,600 bearer shares thereof Vienna Stock Exchange: 976,600 bearer shares thereof off-market: Not applicable Percentage of the share capital: 0.874% Highest price paid per share: EUR 27.72 thereof Vienna Stock Exchange: EUR 27.72 thereof off-market Not applicable Lowest price paid per share: EUR 25.28 thereof Vienna Stock Exchange: EUR 25.28 thereof off-market Not applicable Weighted average price of the total shares EUR 26.6227 repurchased: thereof Vienna Stock Exchange: EUR 26.6227 thereof off-market Not applicable Total value of repurchased shares: EUR 25,999,724.21 Completion of the Share Buyback: 3 May 2023 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 03.05.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wienerberger AG Wienerbergerplatz 1 1100 Wien Austria Internet: www.wienerberger.com End of News EQS News Service 1623849 03.05.2023 CET/CEST