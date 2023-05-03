EQS-AFR: Lenzing AG: Release of a Financial report

Zum Inhalt springen
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Lenzing AG / Release of Financial Reports Lenzing AG: Release of a Financial report 03.05.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Lenzing AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Interim report Q1 Language: German Address: [1] https://www.lenzing.com/de/investoren/publikationen Language: English Address: [2] https://www.lenzing.com/investors/publications ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 03.05.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Lenzing AG 4860 Lenzing Austria Internet: www.lenzing.com   End of News EQS News Service 1622619  03.05.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.lenzing.com/de/investoren/publikationen 2. https://www.lenzing.com/investors/publications

  Lenzing AG

