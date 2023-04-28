EQS-PVR: PIERER Mobility AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PIERER Mobility AG PIERER Mobility AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 28.04.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ PIERER Mobility AG: Publication according to Sec 135 para. 2 BörseG 2018 Wels, April 28, 2023 1. Issuer: PIERER Mobility AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation: Stefan Pierer 4. Name of shareholder(s): Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 28.4.2023 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting through Total number rights financial/other Total of of voting attached to instruments (7.B.1 both in rights of shares (7.A) + 7.B.2) % (7.A + issuer 7.B) Resulting situation on the date on which 74,53 % 0,00 % 74,53 % 33 796 535 threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous notification (if 75,64 % 0,00 % 75,64 % applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000KTMI02 0 25 188 818 0,00 % 74,53 % SUBTOTAL A 25 188 818 74,53 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of voting instrument Period rights that may be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares Financial/other Total No. Name controlled held instruments held of by No. directly directly (%) both (%) (%) 1 Stefan Pierer 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % Pierer 2 Konzerngesellschaft 1 0,53 % 0,00 % 0,53 % mbH 3 Pierer Industrie AG 2 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 4 Pierer Bajaj AG 3 74,00 % 0,00 % 74,00 % 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Other remarks: - ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 28.04.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: PIERER Mobility AG Edisonstrasse 1 4600 Wels Austria Internet: www.pierermobility.com Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE Reuters: PMAG.S End of News EQS News Service 1621073 28.04.2023 CET/CEST