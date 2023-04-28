EQS-AFR: Maschinenfabrik HEID AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Maschinenfabrik HEID AG / Release of Financial Reports Maschinenfabrik HEID AG: Release of a Financial report 28.04.2023 / 17:35 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Maschinenfabrik HEID AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1] http://www.heid.info/jahresberichte.htm ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 28.04.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Maschinenfabrik HEID AG HEID-Werkstrasse 13 2000 Stockerau Austria Internet: http://heid.info/ End of News EQS News Service 1621057 28.04.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. http://www.heid.info/jahresberichte.htm