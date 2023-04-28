EQS-Adhoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Dividend proposal of € 0.90 per share for the 2022|23 financial year

AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Dividend proposal of € 0.90 per share for the 2022|23 financial year

Dividend proposal of € 0.90 per share for the 2022|23 financial year

Earnings per share rose to € 0.25 (prior year: loss per share of € 0.20)

The Management Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG has today decided – subject to a corresponding resolution passed by the Supervisory Board – to propose a dividend payout in the amount of € 0.90 per share for the 2022|23 financial year (dividend for 2021|22: € 0.75 per share) to the 36th Annual General Meeting to be held on 7 July 2023.

AGRANA therefore remains committed to a predictable, reliable and transparent dividend policy focused on continuity. The distributions are based not only on the Group's profit but also on its cash flow and its debt situation, taking into consideration the need to maintain a sound balance sheet structure. In its dividend policy, AGRANA also takes into account current events and the expected future business performance.

After finalising the consolidated financial statements, AGRANA generated operating profit (EBIT) in its 2022|23 financial year (1 March 2022 to 28 February 2023) in an amount of € 88.3 million (prior year: € 24.7 million). Earnings per share rose to € 0.25 (prior year: loss per share of € 0.20). Consolidated revenue amounted to € 3,637.4 million (prior year: € 2,901.5 million).

AGRANA confirms the guidance of a very significant improvement in EBIT (more than +50%) for the 2023|24 financial year. A significant increase in EBIT compared to the prior year (Q1 2022|23: € 51.6 million) is expected for the first quarter of 2023|24. Key uncertainties however remain the war in Ukraine and its consequences.

The publication of the Annual Report 2022|23, in addition to all of the details relating to the annual results for 2022|23 and the outlook for 2023|24, will take place as scheduled on 17 May 2023.