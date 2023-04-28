EQS-AFR: Wolford AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Wolford AG / Release of Financial Reports Wolford AG: Release of a Financial report 28.04.2023 / 10:01 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Wolford AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1] https://company.wolford.com/de/investor-relations-2/reporting/ Language: English Address: [2] https://company.wolford.com/investor-relations/reporting/ Remarks: Reference is made to the ad hoc announcement dated April 12, 2023. The following figures have changed positively since the completion of the audit: Change in sales compared to previous year: 16.6 million euros (instead of 16.2 million euros) Sales increase USA vs. prior year: 50% (instead of 44%) Sales increase EMEA vs. prior year: 30% (instead of 9%) ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 28.04.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wolford AG Wolfordstrasse 1 6900 Bregenz Austria Internet: www.wolford.com End of News EQS News Service 1619909 28.04.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://company.wolford.com/de/investor-relations-2/reporting/ 2. https://company.wolford.com/investor-relations/reporting/