EQS-AFR: Österreichische Post AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Österreichische Post AG / Release of Financial Reports Österreichische Post AG: Release of a Financial report 27.04.2023 / 10:19 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Österreichische Post AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1] https://assets.post.at/-/media/Dokumente/De/Ueber-Uns/Investor-Relations/Geschaefts--und-Nachhaltigkeitsberichte/Oesterreichische-Post-Jahresfinanzbericht-ESEF-2022.zip?rev=73fd2c3c-5c05-4fe5-97aa-d1ade089a01c&_gl=1*s1hgw0*_ga*MTU4NDIwNDk3My4xNjM2NzE0NDE3 Language: English Address: [2] https://assets.post.at/-/media/Dokumente/De/Ueber-Uns/Investor-Relations/Geschaefts--und-Nachhaltigkeitsberichte/Oesterreichische-Post-Jahresfinanzbericht-ESEF-2022.zip?_gl=1*1k7466c*_ga*MTU4NDIwNDk3My4xNjM2NzE0NDE3*_ga_M3WMVH224H*MTY4MjU4MjM4NC40NTUuMS4x ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 27.04.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Österreichische Post AG Rochusplatz 1 1030 Vienna Austria Internet: www.post.at End of News EQS News Service 1619001 27.04.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://assets.post.at/-/media/Dokumente/De/Ueber-Uns/Investor-Relations/Geschaefts--und-Nachhaltigkeitsberichte/Oesterreichische-Post-Jahresfinanzbericht-ESEF-2022.zip?rev=73fd2c3c-5c05-4fe5-97aa-d1ade089a01c&_gl=1*s1hgw0*_ga*MTU4NDIwNDk3My4xNjM2NzE0NDE3 2. https://assets.post.at/-/media/Dokumente/De/Ueber-Uns/Investor-Relations/Geschaefts--und-Nachhaltigkeitsberichte/Oesterreichische-Post-Jahresfinanzbericht-ESEF-2022.zip?_gl=1*1k7466c*_ga*MTU4NDIwNDk3My4xNjM2NzE0NDE3*_ga_M3WMVH224H*MTY4MjU4MjM4NC40NTUuMS4x