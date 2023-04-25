Zum Inhalt springen
EQS-AGM: VERBUND AG: Voting results for the 76th ordinary general meeting of Verbund AG on April 25, 2023

EQS-News: VERBUND AG / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting VERBUND AG: Voting results for the 76th ordinary general meeting of Verbund AG on April 25, 2023 25.04.2023 / 20:30 CET/CEST Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Verbund AG, Wien General Shareholder Meeting 25. April 2023 Voting results for the 76th ordinary general meeting of Verbund AG on April 25, 2023 TOP 2  Resolution to formally approve the appropriation of the net profit reported in the 2022 annual financial statements 318.207.774  shares for which valid votes have been submitted: 318.207.774  total number of valid votes submitted 91,59 %  stake of the share capital represented by these votes 318.197.711  FOR-Votes (=99,99 %) 10.063   AGAINST-Votes (=0,01 %)   TOP 3  Resolution to formally approve the actions of the members of the Executive Board for financial year 2022 318.067.695  shares for which valid votes have been submitted: 318.067.695  total number of valid votes submitted 91,55 %  stake of the share capital represented by these votes 317.624.304  FOR-Votes (=99,86 %) 443.391  AGAINST-Votes (=0,14 %)   TOP 4  Resolution to formally approve the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for financial year 2022 318.062.649  shares for which valid votes have been submitted: 318.062.649  total number of valid votes submitted 91,55 %  stake of the share capital represented by these votes 317.587.675  FOR-Votes (=99,85 %) 474.974  AGAINST-Votes (=0,15 %)   TOP 5  Appointment of the auditor and the Group auditor for financial year 2023 318.185.283  shares for which valid votes have been submitted: 318.185.283  total number of valid votes submitted 91,59 %  stake of the share capital represented by these votes 318.151.381  FOR-Votes (=99,99 %) 33.902   AGAINST-Votes (=0,01 %)   TOP 6  Resolution on the (revised) remuneration policy for the Executive Board of VERBUND AG 317.963.002  shares for which valid votes have been submitted: 317.963.002  total number of valid votes submitted 91,52 %  stake of the share capital represented by these votes 314.744.354  FOR-Votes (=98,99 %) 3.218.648  AGAINST-Votes (=1,01 %)   TOP 7  Resolution on the (revised) remuneration policy for the Supervisory Board of VERBUND AG 318.202.520  shares for which valid votes have been submitted: 318.202.520  total number of valid votes submitted 91,59 %  stake of the share capital represented by these votes 318.195.973  FOR-Votes (=99,99 %) 6.547   AGAINST-Votes (=0,01 %)   TOP 8  Resolution to formally approve the remuneration report presenting the remuneration paid to the members of the Executive and Supervisory Boards of VERBUND AG for financial year 2022 317.950.544  shares for which valid votes have been submitted: 317.950.544  total number of valid votes submitted 91,52 %  stake of the share capital represented by these votes 312.989.845  FOR-Votes (=98,44 %) 4.960.699  AGAINST-Votes (=1,56 %)   TOP 9a Elections to the Supervisory Board - Mag. Jürgen Roth 318.207.324  shares for which valid votes have been submitted: 318.207.324  total number of valid votes submitted 91,59 %  stake of the share capital represented by these votes 317.801.237  FOR-Votes (=99,87 %) 406.087  AGAINST-Votes (=0,13 %)   TOP 9b Elections to the Supervisory Board - Mag. Christa Schlager 318.205.534  shares for which valid votes have been submitted: 318.205.534  total number of valid votes submitted 91,59 %  stake of the share capital represented by these votes 317.760.905  FOR-Votes (=99,86 %) 444.629  AGAINST-Votes (=0,14 %)   TOP 9c Elections to the Supervisory Board - Mag. Stefan Szyszkowitz 318.206.661  shares for which valid votes have been submitted: 318.206.661  total number of valid votes submitted 91,59 %  stake of the share capital represented by these votes 317.208.799  FOR-Votes (=99,69 %) 997.862  AGAINST-Votes (=0,31 %)   TOP 9d Elections to the Supervisory Board - Dipl.-Ing. Peter Weinelt 317.791.943  shares for which valid votes have been submitted: 317.791.943  total number of valid votes submitted 91,47 %  stake of the share capital represented by these votes 316.279.230  FOR-Votes (=99,52 %) 1.512.713  AGAINST-Votes (=0,48 %) ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 25.04.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: VERBUND AG Am Hof 6A 1010 Wien Austria Phone: 0043-1-53113-52604 Fax: 0043-1-53113-52694 E-mail: investor-relations@verbund.com Internet: www.verbund.com ISIN: AT0000746409 WKN: 877738 Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)   End of News EQS News Service 1616939  25.04.2023 CET/CEST

