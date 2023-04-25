EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG: A1 Group announces results for Q1 2023

EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results Telekom Austria AG: A1 Group announces results for Q1 2023 25.04.2023 / 19:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Telekom Austria: A1 Group announces results for Q1 2023. Relevant documentation on the results can be found at the following link: [1] https://www.a1.group/en/ir/interim-results For more information, visit the website: [2] https://www.a1.group/en/investor-relations Highlights Q1 2023 • Revenues: +8% yoy to EUR 1,258 mn, driven by mobile service revenues and equipment sales • EBITDA: +1% yoy to EUR 436 mn, increased core opex; majority of inflation-linked tariff increases to happen in Q2 • CAPEX: Increase by EUR 67 mn to EUR 247 mn, primarily for the continued broadband roll-out • Free cash flow: Below previous year due to higher CAPEX and changes in working capital • Croatia: Secured spectrum in public auction for a period of 15 years, EUR 109 mn impact on CAPEX in Q2 • Slovenia: New, fully digital mobile operator "re:do" launched Best regards A1 Group Investor Relations