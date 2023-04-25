EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 LONDON, 24.4.2023 Overview Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: BlackRock, Inc. City: Wilmington Country: U.S.A. 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 21.4.2023 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting through Total rights financial/other Total of number of attached to instruments (7.B.1 + both in voting shares (7.A) 7.B.2) % (7.A + rights of 7.B) issuer Resulting situation on the date on which 3,42 % 0,77 % 4,19 % 111 732 threshold was crossed 343 / reached Position of previous notification (if 3,28 % 0,71 % 3,99 % applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000831706 3 817 100 3,42 % SUBTOTAL A 3 817 100 3,42 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of voting instrument Period rights that may rights be acquired if the instrument is exercised Securities Lent N/A N/A 495 916 0,44 % SUBTOTAL B.1 495 916 0,44 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number of % of instrument Date Period Cash voting voting Settlement rights rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 366 174 0,33 % SUBTOTAL B.2 366 174 0,33 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares held Financial/other Total No. Name controlled by directly instruments held of No. (%) directly (%) both (%) 1 BlackRock, Inc. 2 BlackRock Holdco 2, 1 Inc. 3 BlackRock Financial 2 Management, Inc. BlackRock 4 International 3 Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey 5 International 4 Holdings L.P. 6 BlackRock Australia 5 Holdco Pty. Ltd. BlackRock Investment 7 Management 6 (Australia) Limited 8 Trident Merger, LLC 1 9 BlackRock Investment 8 Management, LLC 10 BlackRock (Singapore) 5 Holdco Pte. Ltd. 11 BlackRock (Singapore) 10 Limited 12 BlackRock Holdco 3, 5 LLC 13 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 12 14 BlackRock Cayman West 13 Bay Finco Limited 15 BlackRock Cayman West 14 Bay IV Limited 16 BlackRock Group 15 Limited 17 BlackRock Finance 16 Europe Limited BlackRock Investment 18 Management (UK) 17 Limited 19 BlackRock 17 (Netherlands) B.V. BlackRock Asset 20 Management 19 Deutschland AG 21 BlackRock Advisors 17 (UK) Limited 22 BlackRock Canada 12 Holdings LP 23 BlackRock Canada 22 Holdings ULC BlackRock Asset 24 Management Canada 23 Limited 25 BlackRock Holdco 4, 3 LLC 26 BlackRock Holdco 6, 25 LLC 27 BlackRock Delaware 26 Holdings Inc. 28 BlackRock Fund 27 Advisors BlackRock 29 Institutional Trust 27 Company, National Association 30 Amethyst Intermediate 9 LLC 31 Aperio Holdings LLC 30 32 Aperio Group, LLC 31 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. going above 4% London am 24.4.2023 Language: English Company: Wienerberger AG Wienerbergerplatz 1 1100 Wien Austria Internet: www.wienerberger.com