EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 24.04.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 LONDON, 21.4.2023 Overview ☐ Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: BlackRock, Inc. City: Wilmington Country: USA 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 20.4.2023 6. Total positions % of voting rights through % of voting financial/other Total Total rights instruments (7.B.1 + of both number attached to 7.B.2) in % of voting shares (7.A) (7.A + rights of 7.B) issuer Resulting situation on the 3,28 % 0,71 % 3,99 % 111 732 date on which 343 threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous 3,27 % 0,76 % 4,03 % notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rights % of voting rights ISIN Code Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) 2018) 2018) AT0000831706 3 669 571 3,28 % SUBTOTAL A 3 669 571 3,28 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Number of voting Type of Expiration Date Exercise rights that may % of voting instrument Period be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised Secutiries Lent N/A N/A 418 515 0,37 % SUBTOTAL 418 515 0,37 % B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Expiration Exercise Physical / Number of % of Type of Date Period Cash Settlement voting voting instrument rights rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 378 464 0,34 % SUBTOTAL B.2 378 464 0,34 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Shares Financial/other Total No. Name Directlycontrolled held instruments held of by No. directly directly (%) both (%) (%) 1 BlackRock, Inc. 2 BlackRock Holdco 1 2, Inc. BlackRock 3 Financial 2 Management, Inc. BlackRock 4 International 3 Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey 5 International 4 Holdings L.P. BlackRock 6 Australia Holdco 5 Pty. Ltd. BlackRock Investment 7 Management 6 (Australia) Limited 8 Trident Merger, 1 LLC BlackRock 9 Investment 8 Management, LLC BlackRock 10 (Singapore) Holdco 5 Pte. Ltd. BlackRock 11 (Singapore) 10 Limited 12 BlackRock Holdco 5 3, LLC 13 BlackRock Cayman 1 12 LP BlackRock Cayman 14 West Bay Finco 13 Limited BlackRock Cayman 15 West Bay IV 14 Limited 16 BlackRock Group 15 Limited 17 BlackRock Finance 16 Europe Limited BlackRock 18 Investment 17 Management (UK) Limited 19 BlackRock 17 (Netherlands) B.V. BlackRock Asset 20 Management 19 Deutschland AG 21 BlackRock Advisors 17 (UK) Limited 22 BlackRock Canada 12 Holdings LP 23 BlackRock Canada 22 Holdings ULC BlackRock Asset 24 Management Canada 23 Limited 25 BlackRock Holdco 3 4, LLC 26 BlackRock Holdco 25 6, LLC 27 BlackRock Delaware 26 Holdings Inc. 28 BlackRock Fund 27 Advisors BlackRock Institutional 29 Trust Company, 27 National Association 30 Amethyst 9 Intermediate LLC 31 Aperio Holdings 30 LLC 32 Aperio Group, LLC 31 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. going below 4% LONDON am 21.4.2023 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 24.04.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wienerberger AG Wienerbergerplatz 1 1100 Wien Austria Internet: www.wienerberger.com End of News EQS News Service 1615407 24.04.2023 CET/CEST