EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 21.04.2023 / 15:28 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Name and legal form: CAMA-Privatstiftung 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: Mag. First name: Johannes Last name(s): Goess-Saurau Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG b) LEI 5299001AMHDLKUM80611 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: AT0000938204 b) Nature of the transaction Pledge c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) not numerable 60000 Units d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume not numerable 60000 Units e) Date of the transaction 21/04/2023; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 21.04.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Brahmsplatz 6 1040 Wien Austria Internet: www.mm.group End of News EQS News Service 82691 21.04.2023 CET/CEST