EQS-CMS: PIERER Mobility AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß §§ 2 und 3 Veröffentlichungsverordnung 2018

Announcement pursuant to §§ 2 and 3 of the Austrian Disclosure Regulation 2018 Wels/Munderfing, April 21, 2023 PIERER Mobility AG: Announcement pursuant to §§ 2 and 3 of the Austrian Disclosure Regulation 2018 • Authorization of the Executive Board to acquire and sell treasury shares • Authorization of the Executive Board to sell treasury shares other than via the stock exchange or by means of a public offer PIERER Mobility AG publishes the following resolutions adopted at today's Annual General Meeting of the Company held on April 21, 2023, in accordance with the provisions of the Austrian Disclosure Regulation 2018: 1. The Executive Board is authorized pursuant to § 65 para. 1 no. 8 AktG for a period of 30 months as of the date of the resolution to acquire treasury shares of the Company both on the stock exchange and outside a trading venue, also excluding the shareholders' pro rata tender rights, and, if necessary, to redeem these shares with the consent of the Supervisory Board without obtaining any further resolution by the Annual General Meeting. The purpose of this acquisition of treasury shares excludes trading in the treasury shares. The proportion of shares to be acquired may in total not exceed 10 per cent of the share capital. The consideration per ordinary share to be acquired may not be more than 20 per cent below or above the average unweighted closing price on the SIX Swiss Exchange of the past 10 trading days. The authorization may be exercised in whole or in part or in several instalments and in pursuit of one or more purposes by the company, its affiliated companies or for their account by third parties. The Supervisory Board is authorized to resolve amendments to the Articles of Association resulting from the redemption of shares. 2. The Executive Board is authorized for a period of five years as of the date of the resolution, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to dispose of treasury shares other than through the stock exchange or by means of a public offer for any legally permissible purpose and, in so doing, also to exclude the shareholders' pro rata purchase right (exclusion of subscription rights) and to determine the terms and conditions of the sale. The authorization may be exercised in whole or in part or in several instalments and in pursuit of one or more purposes. For further information: Investor Relations Melinda Busáné Bellér Tel.: +43 (0) 1 533 1 433 – 70 Email: ir @ pierermobility.com Website: www.pierermobility.com