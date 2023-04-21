EQS-AFR: ÖBB-Infrastruktur AG: Release of a Financial report

ÖBB-Infrastruktur AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)
Language: German
Address: https://infrastruktur.oebb.at/de/unternehmen/investor-relations

Language: English
Address: https://infrastruktur.oebb.at/de/unternehmen/investor-relations

21.04.2023 CET/CEST

Company: ÖBB-Infrastruktur AG
Praterstern 3
1020 Wien
Austria