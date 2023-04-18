EQS-News: Lenzing AG: Lenzing also offers locally produced TENCEL™ fibers to Chinese customers for the first time

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Sustainability Lenzing AG: Lenzing also offers locally produced TENCEL™ fibers to Chinese customers for the first time 18.04.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Lenzing also offers locally produced TENCEL™ fibers to Chinese customers for the first time • Successful completion of converted production line for TENCEL™ modal fibers with an annual capacity of up to 35,000 tonnes • Inaugural production of TENCEL™ fibers for textiles and clothing in China • Demand for eco-friendly specialty fibers is steadily increasing, especially from Asian customers Nanjing (China) – The Lenzing Group, a world-leading provider of specialty fibers for the textile and nonwoven industries, has successfully completed the conversion of a production line from generic viscose to TENCEL™ branded modal fibers for textiles and clothing. Lenzing is therefore in a position to offer its Chinese customers locally produced TENCEL™ fibers for the first time and meet the structural growth in demand more quickly. Thanks to the conversion of the production line with a nameplate capacity of 35,000 tonnes per year, the fiber portfolio of the Chinese production site now solely consists of eco-friendly specialty fibers. In addition, Lenzing also offers LENZING™ ECOVERO™ branded fibers for textile applications and viscose eco fibers for nonwoven applications in China. Celebrations for the launch of the new production line took place on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 as part of a customer event. Lenzing is investing EUR 100 million in its Chinese site to further reduce carbon emissions and upgrade the product portfolio. The company is currently implementing a gradual shift to green energy at its Chinese production site, where electricity will be solely derived from renewable sources from 2023 onwards. In 2019, Lenzing set itself the target of halving its specific carbon emissions by 2030 and becoming carbon-neutral by 2050. Its carbon reduction target has been confirmed by the Science Based Targets Initiative. This makes Lenzing the world’s first producer of cellulosic fibers to have a scientifically recognized climate target. “Demand for our eco-friendly specialty fibers is constantly rising. We see enormous growth potential, especially in Asia. Thanks to our investments in China and other Asian locations, we are even better positioned to meet this growing demand. At the same time, we are continuing to make considerable progress towards achieving a carbon-neutral future and becoming a champion of circularity”, comments Stephan Sielaff, Chief Executive Officer at Lenzing. Boosting growth in specialty fibers Man-made climate change is one of the most pressing problems of our time. The fashion industry continues to have an extremely negative impact on the environment due to its fast fashion business model and the growing consumption of fossil resources in textile production. Sustainably produced TENCEL™ specialty fibers are helping Lenzing’s customers – especially brands and retailers – to meet their climate and sustainability targets. Photo download: [1] https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=ikkXY4eHTLLp PIN: ikkXY4eHTLLp Your contact for Public Relations: Dominic Köfner Daniel Winkelmeier Vice President Corporate Communications & Communications Manager Public Affairs Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria Austria Phone +43 7672 701 2743 Phone +43 7672 701 2871 E-mail [2]media @ lenzing.com E-mail [4]media @ lenzing.com Web [3] www.lenzing.com Web [5] www.lenzing.com About the Lenzing Group The Lenzing Group stands for ecologically responsible production of specialty fibers made from the renewable raw material wood. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group’s high-quality fibers form the basis for a variety of textile applications ranging from elegant clothing to versatile denims and high-performance sports clothing. Due to their consistent high quality, their biodegradability and compostability Lenzing fibers are also highly suitable for hygiene products and agricultural applications. The business model of the Lenzing Group goes far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, creating added value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for the efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions to help redirect the textile sector towards a closed-loop economy. In order to reduce the speed of global warming and to accomplish the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement and the “Green Deal” of the EU Commission, Lenzing has a clear vision: namely to make a zero-carbon future come true. Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2022 Revenue: EUR 2.57 bn Nominal capacity (fibers): 1,145,000 tonnes Number of employees (headcount): 8,301 TENCEL™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™, REFIBRA™, ECOVERO™, LENZING MODAL™, LENZING VISCOSE™, MICROMODAL™ and PROMODAL™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG.