EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 14.04.2023 / 15:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Wien, 13.4.2023 Overview ☐ Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: Amundi S.A. City: Paris Country: Frankreich 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 13.4.2023 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting through Total number rights financial/other Total of voting attached to instruments (7.B.1 + of both rights of shares (7.A) 7.B.2) in % issuer (7.A + 7.B) Resulting situation on the date on 3,91 % 0,00 % 3,91 % 111 732 343 which threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous 4,21 % 4,21 % notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000831706 4 373 959 3,91 % SUBTOTAL A 4 373 959 3,91 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of voting instrument Period rights that may be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares held Financial/other Total No. Name controlled by directly instruments held of both No. (%) directly (%) (%) 1 Amundi S.A. Amundi Asset 2 Management 1 3,15 % 3,15 % S.A.S. 3 Amundi Austria 2 0,44 % 0,44 % GmbH Amundi 4 Deutschland 2 0,00 % 0,00 % GmbH 5 BFT Investment 1 0,05 % 0,05 % Management Societe 6 Generale 1 0,16 % 0,16 % Gestion S.A. 7 CPR AM S.A. 1 0,11 % 0,11 % 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: Ad 8.) The indicated shareholdings held by Amundi S.A. and its affiliated management companies are not held directly, but by investment funds / portfolios managed by the respective management companies. They are therefore not shareholdings owned by the respective management companies, which are, however, entitled to exercise the associated voting rights. ------ Ad 8.) Die angegebenen, von der Amundi S.A. und ihren verbundenen Unternehmen (Verwaltungsgesellschaften) gehaltenen Beteiligungen werden nicht direkt, sondern von Investmentfonds / Portfolios gehalten, die von den jeweiligen Verwaltungsgesellschaften verwaltet werden. Es handelt sich daher nicht um Beteiligungen im Eigentum der jeweiligen Verwaltungsgesellschaften, welche jedoch berechtigt sind, die damit verbundenen Stimmrechte auszuüben. Wien am 13.4.2023 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 14.04.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wienerberger AG Wienerbergerplatz 1 1100 Wien Austria Internet: www.wienerberger.com End of News EQS News Service 1607903 14.04.2023 CET/CEST