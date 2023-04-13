EQS-PVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 13.04.2023 / 17:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 London, 13.4.2023 Overview 1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments 3. Person subject to notification obligation Klaus Umek 4. Name of shareholder(s): Klaus Umek, Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P., UI Petrus Advisers Special Situations Fund UCITS 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 12.4.2023 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting through Total number rights financial/other Total of voting attached to instruments (7.B.1 + of both rights of shares (7.A) 7.B.2) in % issuer (7.A + 7.B) Resulting situation on the date on 1,15 % 3,93 % 5,08 % 138 669 711 which threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous 1,19 % 2,87 % 4,06 % notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 BörseG (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000A21KS2 360 303 1 232 588 0,26 % 0,89 % SUBTOTAL A 1 592 891 1,15 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of instrument Period rights that may voting be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised Call Option April 2023 - December Anytime 5 450 000 3,93 % 2023 SUBTOTAL B.1 5 450 000 3,93 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares held Financial/other Total No. Name controlled by directly instruments held of both No. (%) directly (%) (%) 1 Klaus Umek 2 Petrus Advisers 1 Ltd. Petrus Advisers 3 Investments General 2 Partner Inc. Petrus Advisers 4 Investments Fund 3 L.P. 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: The numbers included in items 7.A and 7.B.1 contain voting rights from 279,356 shares and from 900,000 long call options held by UI Petrus Advisers Special Situations Fund UCITS. These voting rights have been included in this notification for full transparency only. Neither is UI Petrus Advisers Special Situations Fund UCITS directly or indirectly controlled by Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers Ltd, nor can Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers Ltd. exercise such voting rights in their discretion. Rather, Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers Ltd can only issue recommendations on how to vote such voting rights. London am 13.4.2023 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 13.04.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: IMMOFINANZ AG Wienerbergstraße 9 1100 Vienna Austria Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com End of News EQS News Service 1607261 13.04.2023 CET/CEST