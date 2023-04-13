EQS-News: Lenzing AG: Managing Board member Robert van de Kerkhof to leave Lenzing at the end of 2023

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Personnel Lenzing AG: Managing Board member Robert van de Kerkhof to leave Lenzing at the end of 2023 13.04.2023 / 12:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Managing Board member Robert van de Kerkhof to leave Lenzing at the end of 2023 • Robert van de Kerkhof is not available for a further extension of his contract • Managing Board to be reduced from four to three members Lenzing – There will be a personnel change on the Managing Board of the Lenzing Group, the world’s leading supplier of wood-based specialty fibers. Robert van de Kerkhof, Chief Commercial Officer Fiber and member of the Managing Board since 2014, informed the Supervisory Board that he would not be available for a further extension of his contract, which runs until December 31, 2023. “Robert van de Kerkhof has excellently fulfilled his role as Chief Commercial Officer since 2014 and contributed significantly to the successful development of the Lenzing Group. With the disciplined implementation of the corporate strategy, in particular the investment projects in Thailand and Brazil as well as the positioning of the TENCEL™ and VEOCEL™ brands, Lenzing is ideally positioned for the future and the growing demand for eco-friendly fibers. We would like to thank him for his dedicated and trustful cooperation and wish him all the best for his future path,” says Cord Prinzhorn, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Lenzing Group. “After nine years, it is with a heavy heart that I have decided to leave the Lenzing Group as a member of the Managing Board at the end of the year. I would like to thank my colleagues on the Managing Board as well as all employees. It has been a fantastic journey with outstanding achievements, including the successful implementation of our new plants and our brand strategy, groundbreaking product innovations as well as becoming a champion of sustainability,” says Robert van de Kerkhof. The Managing Board of Lenzing Group will thus be reduced from four to three members. Chief Executive Officer Stephan Sielaff will essentially take over the commercial agenda in the fiber division. Robert van de Kerkhof will continue to drive the sustainability area, including the CO[2] roadmap, as Chief Sustainability Officer until the end of his current term of office. Photo download: [1] https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=zqmCNKM8nP4G PIN: zqmCNKM8nP4G Your contact for Public Relations: Investor Relations: Dominic Köfner Sébastien Knus Vice President Corporate Communications & Vice President Capital Markets Public Affairs Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria Austria Phone +43 7672 701 2743 Phone +43 7672 701 3599 E-mail [2]media @ lenzing.com E-mail [4]s.knus @ lenzing.com Web [3] www.lenzing.com Web [5] www.lenzing.com About the Lenzing Group The Lenzing Group stands for ecologically responsible production of specialty fibers made from the renewable raw material wood. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group’s high-quality fibers form the basis for a variety of textile applications ranging from elegant clothing to versatile denims and high-performance sports clothing. Due to their consistent high quality, their biodegradability and compostability Lenzing fibers are also highly suitable for hygiene products and agricultural applications. The business model of the Lenzing Group goes far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, creating added value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for the efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions to help redirect the textile sector towards a closed-loop economy. In order to reduce the speed of global warming and to accomplish the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement and the “Green Deal” of the EU Commission, Lenzing has a clear vision: namely to make a zero-carbon future come true. Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2022 Revenue: EUR 2.57 bn Nominal capacity: 1,145,000 tonnes Number of employees (headcount): 8,301 TENCEL™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™, REFIBRA™, ECOVERO™, LENZING MODAL™, LENZING VISCOSE™, MICROMODAL™ and PROMODAL™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 13.04.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Lenzing AG 4860 Lenzing Austria Phone: +43 7672-701-0 Fax: +43 7672-96301 E-mail: office @ lenzing.com Internet: www.lenzing.com ISIN: AT0000644505 Indices: ATX Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1607113 End of News EQS News Service 1607113 13.04.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c213274e7d06124c338c76d12153bd7b&application_id=1607113&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 2. media @ lenzing.com 3. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5803f22d982f72dcc3d9f0027e178e6b&application_id=1607113&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 4. s.knus @ lenzing.com 5. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5803f22d982f72dcc3d9f0027e178e6b&application_id=1607113&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news