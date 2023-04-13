EQS-AFR: UNIQA Insurance Group AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: UNIQA Insurance Group AG / Release of Financial Reports UNIQA Insurance Group AG: Release of a Financial report 13.04.2023 / 09:23 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ UNIQA Insurance Group AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1] https://www.uniqagroup.com/grp/investor-relations/publications/uniqainsgroupag-2022-12-31-de.zip ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 13.04.2023 CET/CEST ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: UNIQA Insurance Group AG Untere Donaustraße 21 1029 Vienna Austria Internet: www.uniqagroup.com End of News EQS News Service 1606425 13.04.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.uniqagroup.com/grp/investor-relations/publications/uniqainsgroupag-2022-12-31-de.zip