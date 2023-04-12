EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

London, 11.4.2023 – Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution Wienerberger AG: Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Overview ☐ Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer Wienerberger AG 2. Reason for the notification Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: BlackRock, Inc. City: Wilmington Country: U.S.A. 4. Name of shareholder(s) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 10.4.2023 6. Total positions % of voting rights Total % of voting through Total of number of rights financial/other both in voting attached to instruments % (7.A + rights of shares (7.A) 7.B) issuer (7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which 3,27 % 0,76 % 4,03 % 111 732 threshold was crossed / 343 reached Position of previous 3,18 % 0,76 % 3,94 % notification (if applicable) 7. Details - Notified details of the resulting situation A. Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (Sec 130 BörseG (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000831706 3 649 022 3,27 % SUBTOTAL A 3 649 022 3,27 % B.1 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration date Exercise Number of voting % of voting Instruments Period rights that may be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised Securities Lent N/A N/A 460 239 0,41 % SUBOTAL B.1 460 239 0,41 % B.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Cash Number of % of Instruments Date Period Settlement voting voting rights rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 389 844 0,35 % SUBTOTAL B.2 389 844 0,35 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. x Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly Shares Financial/other Total controlled by held instruments held of both No directly directly (%) (%) 1 BlackRock, Inc. 2 BlackRock Holdco 1 2, Inc. 3 BlackRock 2 Financial Management, Inc. 4 BlackRock 3 International Holdings, Inc. 5 BR Jersey 4 International Holdings L.P. 6 BlackRock 5 Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. 7 BlackRock 6 Investment Management (Australia) Limited 8 Trident Merger, 1 LLC 9 BlackRock 8 Investment Management, LLC 10 BlackRock 5 (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. 11 BlackRock 10 (Singapore) Limited 12 BlackRock 5 Holdco 3, LLC 13 BlackRock 12 Cayman 1 LP 14 BlackRock 13 Cayman West Bay Finco Limited 15 BlackRock 14 Cayman West Bay IV Limited 16 BlackRock 15 Group Limited 17 BlackRock 16 Finance Europe Limited 18 BlackRock 17 Investment Management (UK) Limited 19 BlackRock 17 (Netherlands) B.V. 20 BlackRock Asset 19 Management Deutschland AG 21 BlackRock 17 Advisors (UK) Limited 22 BlackRock 12 Canada Holdings LP 23 BlackRock Canada 22 Holdings ULC 24 BlackRock Asset Management 23 Canada Limited 25 BlackRock Holdco 3 4, LLC 26 BlackRock Holdco 25 6, LLC 27 BlackRock Delaware Holdings 26 Inc. 28 BlackRock Fund 27 Advisors 29 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, 27 National Association 30 Amethyst Intermediate 9 LLC 31 Aperio Holdings 30 LLC 32 Aperio Group, 31 LLC 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Additional Information The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. going above 4% Ort, Datum: London, am 11.4.2023