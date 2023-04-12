EQS-AFR: Telekom Finanzmanagement GmbH: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Telekom Finanzmanagement GmbH / Release of Financial Reports Telekom Finanzmanagement GmbH: Release of a Financial report 12.04.2023 / 14:52 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Telekom Finanzmanagement GmbH hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1] https://issuerinfo.oekb.at/startpage.html ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 12.04.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Telekom Finanzmanagement GmbH Lassallestraße 9 1020 Vienna Austria End of News EQS News Service 1606145 12.04.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://issuerinfo.oekb.at/startpage.html