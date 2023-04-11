EQS-Adhoc: EVN AG: Chairwoman of the supervisory board resigns

EQS-Ad-hoc: EVN AG / Key word(s): Personnel EVN AG: Chairwoman of the supervisory board resigns 11-Apr-2023 / 18:32 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ The chairwoman of the supervisory board of EVN AG, Bettina Glatz-Kremsner, has informed the company that she is resigning from such position for personal reasons. Subject to the statutory notice period of at least four weeks, the resignation will take effect from the expiry of an extraordinary general meeting of EVN AG convened to elect a replacement member of the supervisory board, but no later than 30 June 2023. Contact: Gerald Reidinger Head of Controlling and Investor Relations Phone: +43 2236 200-12698 E-mail: investor.relations @ evn.at Stefan Zach Head of Information and Communication Phone: +43 2236 200-12294 E-mail: stefan.zach @ evn.at End of Inside Information ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 11-Apr-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: EVN AG EVN Platz 2344 Maria Enzersdorf Austria Phone: +43-2236-200-12294 E-mail: info @ evn.at Internet: www.evn.at ISIN: AT0000741053 WKN: 074105 Indices: ATX Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1605137 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1605137 11-Apr-2023 CET/CEST